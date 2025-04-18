Gone are the days when automakers relied solely on selling cars to turn a profit. These days, most brands have diversified their revenue streams through various merchandise offerings. From t-shirts and caps to umbrellas and scale models. Even Rolls-Royce has expanded its offerings with designer luggage, champagne sets, headphones, cufflinks, and even dog collars. The latest product to join the no-wheels collection is just as unexpected as it is luxurious.

Introducing the Rolls-Royce of chess sets, literally. And as you’d expect, it’s every bit as opulent as the cars that roll out of Goodwood’s factory. Now available through the company’s online boutique, the price is, unsurprisingly, “available upon request.” It took an entire year to develop, incorporating some of the same high-end materials found inside RR’s lavish cars.

The chessboard features an aluminum grid with laser-cut veneer squares, and every grid is meticulously applied by hand. Each piece is magnetically held in place, and Rolls-Royce claims to have tested six different types of magnets before selecting the very best. Polished aluminum borders add to the high-end look, while drawers on both sides of the board offer hidden storage, each containing an extra queen for pawn promotions.

Naturally, Rolls-Royce couldn’t resist branding it with the Spirit of Ecstasy, which adorns both the front and back of the board. Buyers can choose from four veneer finishes for the board itself and no fewer than 13 leather color options for the trim. The pieces are made from ceramic-coated aluminum and topped with polished stainless-steel heads that mimic fine jewelry.

Whatever the price tag, it’s safe to say Rolls-Royce customers can easily afford the new chess set. After all, the average buyer spends over $500,000 on a car in the United States. Compared to that, it’s safe to say this merch may very well be just a rounding error.

Source: Rolls-Royce