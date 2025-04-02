The Phantom has been repeatedly labeled as the “best car in the world,” so how do you improve it? Rolls-Royce is still finding ways to elevate its flagship product, which celebrates its centenary in 2025. The ultra-luxurious sedan has spawned yet another one-off, but it has something not shared with any other RR model before it.

The “Cherry Blossom” commission is the first car from Goodwood to have tridimensional embroidery. A gorgeous falling petal motif adorns the rear door cards and the partition separating the front and rear passenger compartments. Rolls-Royce needed more than six months to complete the interior, taking three weeks just to embroider more than 250,000 stitches on the headliner.

The one-of-a-kind Phantom was ordered by a wealthy customer from Japan who wanted RR to take inspiration from Hanami. If that doesn’t ring a bell, it’s a local tradition of viewing cherry blossoms in the spring. The unique car has already been delivered, so the owner can now admire the cherry blossom flowers on the headliner. The intricate, illuminated roof contains hand-stitched petals, which give the illusion they’re falling on the doors.

Each petal was shaped by hand in a time-consuming, delicate process that involved individually placing the petals across the lavish cabin. For a more realistic vibe, Rolls-Royce even used the roof’s ambient lighting to create shadows. It really does look like a tree hovering above the rear seats. But it’s the tactile, petal embroidery that makes this Phantom stand out from the rest.

It wouldn’t be a proper Rolls without the umbrellas inside the coach doors. As you can imagine, the Hanami theme with falling petals adorns the umbrellas. It’s also noticeable on the hand-applied coachline with a discreet cherry blossom motif on the front fenders.

Pricing isn’t mentioned, but the Phantom Cherry Blossom must have commanded a significant premium over the standard car, which already costs more than $500,000.

Source: Rolls-Royce