Even if you’re a die-hard BMW enthusiast, it isn’t always easy to tell between the myriad different iDrive versions currently out and about. With updates coming fast and furiously over the last couple years, it’s easy to wind up a year or two behind without even realizing it. It looks like BMW has your back, though. The brand published a helpful walkthrough explaining how to recognize the differences between the most recent BMW iDrive operating systems.

iDrive 7

The video contains things to the last few iDrive versions – leaving out decades of iDrive history that we’ll have to cover elsewhere – beginning with iDrive 7 in 2018. The system debuted with the G05 X5 release, and was the last version before BMW paraded out the curved display we’re quite familiar with today. It’s the first iDrive system to grant drivers wireless Apple CarPlay capabilities, and the first time Android users got to enjoy Android Auto with their BMW.

It’s easy to tell cars equipped with iDrive 7 apart from the others; they’re the only ones covered here that have two separate, dedicated screens in place of the aforementioned curved one that stretches the length of the driver’s side dashboard. You’ll also find a bunch of physical buttons and a twistable, pushable iDrive controller in the center console to help navigate menus.

iDrive 8

iDrive 8 showed up in the BMW iX and BMW i4 before anywhere else. It quickly trickled down to other models, and today you can find it in almost every vehicle in the lineup. The vertical layout of the menu contrasts with the more horizontal look of iDrive 7. Climate controls migrate to the screen as opposed to having physical controls. iDrive 8 cars also feature a distinct head-up display when equipped, further separating them from their predecessors.

iDrive 8.5 and 9

The video melds iDrive 8.5 and iDrive 9 together. As it should, since functionally the two perform identically. It’s in the nuts and bolts (er, nets and bytes?) where the two differ. iDrive 8.5 remains built on a Linux architecture while iDrive 9 is based upon Android OS. Both come with QuickSelect, which is the biggest change between them and iDrive 8. One way to tell the two apart is the presence of an iDrive controller – if there isn’t one, it’s iDrive 9. No iDrive 8.5 models ship without the controller, although recently new iDrive 9 models are also receiving iDrive controllers (see the new G45 X3). The newer screens are also smaller and wider physically than older versions.