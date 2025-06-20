You know how every car enthusiast has that one car they regret not buying? For me, that car might just be the six-speed manual F10 BMW M5. I had a chance to drive on the iconic Laguna Seca in 2012 and that memory is still imprinted in my mind. Now if you’ve never looked into this F10 M5, you might be missing out on one of BMW M’s best-kept secrets.

Let me explain.

This car came at a strange time in BMW M history. It followed the high-revving, F1-sounding E60 M5 with its screaming V10 and single-clutch SMG. That car was wild—but also temperamental and kind of a pain to live with. Then came the F10: bigger, quieter, turbocharged. On the surface, it seemed like BMW had gone soft. A turbo engine?! Blasphemy, the community shouted.

Six-Speed Manual, 560 HP

But then, if you were one of the lucky few in the U.S., you could spec it with a manual gearbox. And not just any manual. A proper six-speed, mated to a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 throwing down 560 horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque—all to the rear wheels. No xDrive, no traction safety net. Just you, the road, and a drivetrain that’ll happily chew through tires if you’re not paying attention.

It was the last M5 with a manual. Ever. And BMW only sold 577 of them in North America. That’s not just rare—that’s unicorn territory.

A Unique Driving Experience

Driving one is… an experience. It’s not perfect. The gear ratios are long, and it’s not as sharp as a smaller M car. But damn, does it feel alive. You’re constantly working—shifting, managing boost, keeping it pointed straight—and that’s what makes it fun. It’s the kind of car that punishes lazy inputs and rewards precision. No filters, no pretense. Just raw muscle in a gentleman’s suit.

I’ll be honest, cars like this don’t get made anymore. Everything’s all-wheel drive, automatic, hybridized, or on the way to full EV. And yeah, the new M5 is technically better in almost every measurable way. But it’s not more fun necessarily—not in the same way. The F10 M5 manual is the last stand. It’s imperfect, a little dangerous, and all the more lovable for it.

If you’ve ever dreamed of owning a proper, analog M car with big power and even bigger personality, this is the one. Just don’t wait too long. Because once people catch on, the secret’s out—and these won’t stay affordable forever.