The 2025 BMW M4 CS continues to captivate automotive enthusiasts worldwide, and a recent photo gallery from South Carolina showcases this high-performance coupe in the vibrant Riviera Blue color. Just as before, the M4 CS looks nothing short of spectacular, emphasizing its aggressive design and sporty stance, especially in this vibrant and exclusive shade of blue.

Color Options on the G82 M4 CS

BMW offers the 2025 M4 CS in four distinctive colors, each tailored to suit different tastes. The headliner is the stunning Riviera Blue, a bright and attention-grabbing hue that complements the coupe’s athletic stance and sharp lines. Riviera Blue is designed for those who want to make a statement on the road or track. For a more sophisticated yet equally striking option, the Frozen Isle of Man Green metallic paint adds a matte finish that highlights the car’s sleek and aerodynamic design. Both Riviera Blue and Frozen Isle of Man Green metallic are exclusive BMW Individual colors.

For enthusiasts seeking a classic look, the M4 CS is also available in Brooklyn Grey metallic, a modern and versatile shade that exudes refinement, and Black Sapphire metallic, which offers timeless elegance with a deep, glossy finish.

Lots of Power Under the Hood: Performance Highlights

The 2025 BMW M4 CS is powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-six engine, delivering an impressive 543 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. This powerhouse of an engine is paired with an 8-speed M Steptronic transmission and BMW’s M xDrive all-wheel-drive system, enabling the M4 CS to sprint from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.2 seconds. Some magazines even managed to grab times below the 3 seconds mark.

The M4 CS is equipped with a specially tuned chassis, incorporating CS-specific enhancements such as revised suspension settings and anti-roll bars for improved cornering performance. Additionally, lightweight carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) components, including the hood, roof, front splitter, and rear spoiler, contribute to a weight reduction of 77 pounds compared to the M4 Competition xDrive, further enhancing agility.

A Luxurious Yet Sporty Interior

Step inside the M4 CS, and you’re greeted by a cabin that balances luxury and sportiness. The interior features Merino leather upholstery in Black with striking Red accents, a combination exclusive to the M4 CS. The standout feature is undoubtedly the M Carbon bucket seats, which offer excellent support during spirited driving while reducing weight. The car also comes standard with iDrive 8.5, featuring a curved display with M-specific graphics and an array of features like M Drift Analyzer, M Laptimer, and customizable driving modes. A flat-bottom steering wheel and plenty of carbon fiber trim further underscore the car’s performance-focused ethos.

Braking and Wheels: Tailored for Performance

The M4 CS is equipped with M Compound brakes as standard, with calipers available in Red or Black. For even greater braking performance, optional M Carbon ceramic brakes can be specified, featuring calipers in Red or Gold. The car rides on 19-inch front and 20-inch rear forged M alloy wheels with an exclusive V-spoke design, offered in either matte Gold Bronze or matte Black. These wheels are shod with high-performance tires, while track-ready Michelin Cup 2 R tires are available as a no-cost option for those who want to push the M4 CS to its limits on a circuit.

The South Carolina photo gallery brings out the best of the Riviera Blue paint, which emphasizes the car’s dynamic design elements such as its simplified kidney grille, yellow headlights, and carbon fiber accents. The vibrant color stands out beautifully making a strong case for why Riviera Blue might be the ultimate choice for M4 CS enthusiasts.