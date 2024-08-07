Following its world premiere in late May, the M4 GT3 EVO took part in its maiden Nürburgring test. BMW M Motorsport’s updated race car tackled the Green Hell ahead of its competitional debut for the 2025 season. BMW M works drivers Jens Klingmann and Augusto Farfus took turns behind the wheel of the track-only G82.

As you can tell by looking at these images, the M4 GT3 EVO was pushed to its limits on the challenging Nordschleife. The top photo even shows the race car with all four wheels up in the air, which is always cool to see. Klingmann was happy with how the track machine behaved during its initial outing at the ‘Ring.

“The car’s base was extremely good from the first lap, especially in terms of drivability. As a driver, you immediately have full confidence in the BMW M4 GT3 EVO. These are optimal conditions to now move on to fine-tuning and thereby further improve performance. I can hardly wait for the first race appearances in 2025 with the new car.”

The new EVO version is based on the street-legal 2025 BMW M4 by inheriting the sharper-looking headlights. These have yellow accents akin to the limited-run M4 CS special edition. At the rear, the laser taillights take after those of the road-going model as well. Output is provided by the same P58 engine used in the previous model, which has won 74 races so far.

Upgrades for the M4 GT3 EVO focused on aerodynamics to make the race car even more slippery. There’s now a tweaked radiator front outlet, optimized small mirrors, and extended louvers in the front wheel arch. At the back, the rear wheel arch diffuser is also new. The body is no longer painted using traditional methods since it now takes advantage of a significantly lighter cathodic dip coating.

BMW M Motorsport’s engineers have also installed new anti-roll bars at both the front and rear. In addition, the brake discs at the back are bigger than before. Customer teams are happy to learn the differential is easier to adjust. Lastly, that massive rear wing offers different adjustments than before for better aero.

Source: BMW