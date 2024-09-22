The regular BMW configurator only has a handful of Individual colors and those are the usual suspects. In the M3 Touring’s case, we’re talking about somewhat common paints such as Tanzanite Blue or Frozen Pure Grey. For the whole shebang, the dedicated BMW Individual Visualizer website is where you’ll find all the special colors. One shade we honestly never heard of is this – Borusan Turkish Blue.

It carries the “P9E” internal codename and we were able to find it searching through the vast BMW Individual Visualizer site. The BMW Welt in Munich is showcasing an M3 wagon in this eye-catching Borusan Turkish Blue shade. It’s a G81 with the Life Cycle Impulse applied, so it has the sharper-looking matrix LED headlights introduced for 2025. Speaking of novelties, this super wagon has a silver finish for the 825 M wheels, which were previously offered in black (as seen in the images) or with a two-tone look.

It should come as no surprise that the interior has been spruced up as well compared to a standard G81. The owner splurged on a full Merino leather upholstery in Orange/Black, creating a powerful contrast with the Borusan Turkish Blue body. New for 2025 is that flat-bottomed steering wheel with a 12 o’clock red mark. In addition, the updated central air vents now integrate contour lighting.

BMW isn’t quite done making the M3 Touring an even more desirable high-performance wagon. Next year, a Competition Sport special edition will temporarily join the lineup. It’ll get all the carbon fiber goodies we saw in 2023 on the M3 CS but with the styling changes of the new M4 CS. Naturally, the M3 CS Touring will have a couple of special paint jobs to lure in buyers.

How much life is there left in the G81? We believe the first-ever M3 Touring still has a few good years ahead. Production will reportedly continue until October 2027, so the Munich plant should continue to pump out cars for three full years. However, the order books will close earlier.

Source: BMW Welt / Instagram