The only true M car without xDrive is the M2. However, that’ll change in less than two years. As previously reported, the G87 will gain all-wheel drive with the cars produced from August 2026. We might have to say goodbye to the rear-wheel-drive variant when that happens. From our understanding, the sports coupe will go xDrive-only.

Consequently, it also means that BMW is preparing to say goodbye to the manual transmission. The M2 is one of the last cars from Munich with a clutch pedal. The others are the base M3 Sedan and M4 Coupe, plus the Z4 M40i. There might be a silver lining. Although the rear-wheel-drive M2 with a manual is allegedly dying, there is hope for special editions with three pedals at the end of the car’s life cycle.

Even if our sources are accurate, there’s still a problem. Logic tells us those limited-run M2s with a stick shift will be expensive. After all, it’s truly the end of an era. The Z4 and M4 are going away, and the next M3 (G84) is likely to be auto- and all-wheel-drive only. With an electric onslaught looming, the good ol’ 6MT will become a thing of the past.

If you’re an enthusiast, time is on your side. The M2 with rear-wheel drive and a manual gearbox is still very much available. You should have the opportunity to place an order throughout 2025 and likely during the first months of 2026 as well. Buying one until it goes away won’t put that big of a dent in your bank account.

Once it’s gone, any brief returns of the M2 with a do-it-yourself gearbox and RWD will cost a pretty penny. The G87 supposedly dies in July 2029, when the final car will be assembled. If true, BMW is going to build the xDrive version for about three years, with hopefully some manual gearbox-equipped cars here and there.