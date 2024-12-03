BMW Plant Steyr kicked off production of next-generation electric motors back in September. Gen6 drivetrains are already being shipped to the new factory in Debrecen, Hungary. It’s where the first Neue Klasse model will hit the assembly line in late 2025. Specifically, the hardware goes inside the all-new iX3 that was recently caught testing. In addition, car paparazzi have also spotted the i3 undergoing preliminary evaluation. The sedan will be assembled in Munich, Germany, from 2026.

Curiously, BMW refers to its new hardware as an “electric engine” or simply an “e-engine,” but technical specifications are not available. The luxury brand has been tight-lipped about the powertrain, preferring instead to talk about the batteries. Round cells will have more than 20% higher energy density than the current prismatic cells. Charging speed and range are estimated to increase by 30%.

When the Vision Neue Klasse X premiered earlier this year, BMW bragged about aerodynamic improvements. It said the crossover had a 20% lower drag coefficient than the CLAR-based iX3 currently on sale. Factoring in new tires and brakes, the Bavarians promise an overall boost in efficiency of 25%. Some of the green credentials will come from “improved e-drive units,” yet another term used by company officials.

At least four models will be launched by 2028 after the iX3 and i3 sedan. However, BMW has yet to disclose their identities. Our sources close to Munich claim an i3 Touring and an iX4 are planned. All four cars are rumored to get the full-fat M treatment, with the i3 sedan leading the way. China-specific Neue Klasse models will be built locally from 2026. A year later, iX3 production will also commence in Mexico at the San Luis Potosí factory.

The BMW Group (including MINI and Rolls-Royce) still believes it can have EVs account for 50% of annual sales by 2030. Around that time, the British brands will wave goodbye to combustion engines by offering all-electric lineups. In 2023, zero-emission vehicles accounted for just 14.7% of total deliveries, so the automotive conglomerate has a mountain to climb in the five years ahead.

Source: BMW