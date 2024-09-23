BMW enthusiasts and visitors to Munich, take note: BMW Welt, one of the city’s most iconic landmarks and a hub for all things BMW, will be temporarily closing its doors in early 2025. According to BimmerToday, From January 7 to February 9, BMW Welt will undergo extensive renovation work and structural changes, resulting in a full five-week closure. The closure will affect vehicle collection, a key experience for many customers, as this service cannot be booked during the renovation period. However, BMW is offering a digital alternative to keep fans and potential buyers engaged during this time.

While in-person vehicle collections will be unavailable, BMW and MINI enthusiasts can still take advantage of the digital vehicle consultation service. For those eager to dive into the details of their favorite models, the BMW or MINI Genius will be available to answer questions and offer guidance for up to an hour. Appointments can be scheduled at bmw-welt.com at your convenience, offering nearly the same personalized attention, albeit virtually.

Related Exploring the Iconic BMW Museum in Munich

The renovations at BMW Welt aim to create an even better visitor experience. BMW has promised that the experience and event areas will be fully updated and modernized, enhancing the already impressive atmosphere of BMW Welt. Though specific details of the upgrades remain under wraps, BMW hints that car collections, a fan-favorite event, will offer an even better experience when BMW Welt reopens on February 10, 2025.

While BMW Welt will undergo a temporary transformation, the BMW Museum, located just across the street, will remain open. Since 1973, the BMW Museum has been the ultimate destination for BMW fans, chronicling the brand’s history and evolution. With more than five million visitors since its reopening in 2008 after an extensive renovation, the museum showcases some of the most prestigious models and concepts from BMW’s storied past.