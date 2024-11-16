Italian rider Francesco ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia has won the 2024 BMW M Award, recognizing the fastest qualifier in MotoGP™ across the season. This marks Bagnaia’s third consecutive win in the competition, achieved after a close battle with Spain’s Jorge Martín that was decided during the final qualifying session of the season in Barcelona. The BMW M Award, a long-standing feature of MotoGP™, is based on a points system mirroring race scoring, with the fastest qualifiers earning points at every round. Bagnaia finished the season with 369 points, ten ahead of Martín, after securing six pole positions throughout the year. His decisive pole at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya came in the final session, overturning a two-point deficit to Martín in the standings.

Close Competition Defines the 2024 Season

The season-long rivalry between Bagnaia and Martín highlighted the competitive nature of MotoGP™ qualifying in 2024. With the final round moved to Barcelona following a natural disaster in Valencia, the championship’s conclusion carried both sporting and emotional weight. Bagnaia’s win underscores his consistency in qualifying. “The competition this year was incredibly close,” Bagnaia said after the award ceremony. “It means a lot to me to win this for the third time, especially in such a tight battle with Jorge.”

Bagnaia’s achievements add to a distinguished list of past BMW M Award winners, including Marc Márquez, Valentino Rossi, and Casey Stoner. Márquez remains the record holder with seven consecutive wins from 2013 to 2019. As part of the award, Bagnaia received the new BMW M5.

The 2024 MotoGP™ season was overshadowed by the natural disaster in Valencia, which forced the relocation of the final Grand Prix to Barcelona. MotoGP™ officials emphasized the community’s resilience and the sport’s role in supporting the affected region. “The entire sport came together to support Valencia,” said Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports, during the award presentation. “Despite the circumstances, this season showcased the determination of both the riders and the wider MotoGP™ community.”