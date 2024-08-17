Since 2003, BMW has presented MotoGP winners with a prize car. Last year, the winner got a BMW XM. The year prior, an M3 Competition Touring – the first one, in fact. This year, the rider with the most points at the end of the season gets a new G90 M5 Sedan. The prize vehicle was revealed Thursday evening in Spielberg. The MotoGP Championship starts Friday August 16th and continues through the weekend at the Red Bull Ring. Dubbed the BMW M Award vehicle, it’s one of the longest-running traditions in MotoGP.

Words from Dan Rossomondo, Chief Commercial Officer at MotoGP sum it up nicely. “For more than two decades, BMW M GmbH has rewarded the winner of the BMW M Award with an amazing automobile, and the M5 this year is no different. The BMW M Award is a key pillar of our decades-long partnership,” he continues. “A highly coveted prize among our riders, and a testament to how much BMW M GmbH values their achievements on the track.”

One interesting perk for the MotoGP champion – other than the multiple obvious perks – is that the champion will be one of if not the very first to take delivery of a G90 M5. “We are very excited to present this brand-new high-performance model as the winner’s car in the BMW M Award even before its market launch,” says Axel Mittler, Marketing Manager for MotoGP at BMW M GmbH.

The Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria is renowned as the home of the Red Bull Formula 1 team. It’s also home for the KTM Factory Racing team. MotoGP returned to the track in 2016 for the first time since 1997. The ten-corner, 4.3-km long track has hosted DTM, F1, and MotoGP races in various configurations since 1969.