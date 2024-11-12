The first BMW Neue Klasse model is on track to begin production by fall 2025, according to sources. Although BMW initially showcased a Neue Klasse sedan concept, it’s the production version of the Vision Neue Klasse crossover that will be the first to hit the road. Likely named the BMW iX3, this crossover will include variations with higher power outputs, distinguishing its lineup. Production will take place at BMW’s new high-tech facility in Debrecen, Hungary, where the plant is already producing very early prototypes to test its manufacturing capabilities ahead of the official launch.

Codename NA5

Unlike the current iX3, the upcoming BMW iX3 (codename NA5) is built on an EV-first platform (NCAR), not a flexible one. This new architecture offers substantial advantages in component packaging. Additionally, future BMW EVs will incorporate the latest Gen6 technology for batteries and motors, providing significant gains in range and efficiency.

Plenty of Range and Power

BMW plans to offer the 2025 iX3 with multiple battery sizes, resulting in varied electric ranges. Smaller battery packs are expected to deliver around 600 kilometers of range (WLTP cycle), while the largest battery option could exceed 800 kilometers.

In terms of power, we anticipate several variants, ranging from at least 350 horsepower to around 550-580 horsepower. The top model—an M EV crossover (ZA5)—is expected to push this power output even further.

A Phygital Design

Recent road tests of iX3 prototypes have provided a first look at the vehicle’s design. The new iX3 (NA5) bears some resemblance to the larger BMW iX, though in a more compact form. It moves away from the upright design of the current X3 and iX3, instead adopting a sloping roofline likely intended to improve aerodynamics. The front features thin, high-tech headlights and a distinctive, elongated kidney grille in a closed-off design—an element BMW hinted at in its Neue Klasse concept, which is expected to influence other models in this lineup.

The rear styling showcases smooth lines and slim taillights, while the side view appears clean, with minimal creases and flush door handles. Naturally, there are no exhaust pipes, keeping in line with its all-electric nature.

BMW plans to reveal more about the iX3 by summer next year, offering a clearer view of what this first Neue Klasse production model will bring to the road.