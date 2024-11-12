BMW hatchbacks and wagons have always been a bit of a forbidden fruit for the US market. The ones that do make it here – like the Z3 M Coupe and odd imported E30 or E36 wagon – typically enjoy a healthy price bump from more pedestrian sedan, coupe, and convertible models. One of our favorites – and something that hasn’t yet made it to US soil – is the 1 Series hatch. Particularly, the first generation E87 and E81 1 Series hatchbacks.

The Hottest Hatch

The E-Series hatchbacks came as three-door (E81) or five-door (E87) models. Although the three-door weighed slightly less – around 9 kilos (20 pounds) – there’s nothing else different between the two. And what you really need to know is that there’s a naturally-aspirated inline-six at the front that sends power only to the rear wheels via a manual transmission. Some may call it the “the perfect storm.” More wizened enthusiasts may simply refer to it as “the only configuration ever acceptable for a BMW.”

The little hatches really do capture what’s special about a BMW. The range-topping six-cylinder models offered up to 265 horsepower. Note that later models were slightly detuned to deliver closer to 252 horsepower. Weight comes in at 1,450 kilos (around 3200 pounds) and it’s a 50/50 split between front and rear balance. Then there’s the size. The shortest of the generation measures around 166.4 inches in length – six inches shorter than today’s 2 Series.

While the E87 and E81 hatches never got the N54 or N55 turbocharged units that the 135i coupe/convertible saw, there’s still plenty of fun to be had. The less-complex N52 inline-six is also a stout engine – not much to go wrong and parts are easy to find. If falls short of what we could call exotic, but the N52 offers smooth power delivery and even decent fuel economy.

Finally – and the biggest selling point over the car’s otherwise better-performing younger sibling – the E81 and E87 boast old-school power-assisted hydraulic steering. That means the talky and relatively precise feel that BMW became famous for is still here in spades. Well, in most of them. As this was right in the midst of BMW’s changeover from hydraulic to electric systems, some received electric systems instead.

There is…Another

When discussing 1 Series models that can become future classics, it’s hard not to mention the F20 and F21 generation, too. BMW decided to cram the delightful N55 inline-six engine under the hood for this generation, which still utilizes rear-wheel drive to put the power down. Later, the B58 engine replaced it with a facelift in 2015. Not only that, BMW allowed you to order with xDrive all-wheel drive. You could even get one with a – gasp – manual transmission.

The Holy Grail Of Hatches – BMW M140i

This is why one of our favorite BMWs of the last decade is the M140i. The rear-wheel drive hatchback with a quirky face and the new and powerful B58 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six, stands out as one of BMW’s best modern creations. It made 340 HP and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque.

Beyond its impressive speed, the M140i was thrilling to drive, boasting a lively, tail-happy character unique among BMWs. With precise steering, a balanced chassis, and an authentic BMW feel, it offered a driving experience that’s increasingly rare in today’s lineup.

It’s obvious to anyone that’s been paying attention that these hot – and we mean hot, zero to 60 mph happens in just four and a half seconds – hatches will ascend to the throne currently occupied by the Z3 Coupe in short order. Their funky three- or five- door styling, absurd performance, and uniqueness – go ahead, try and find another 6MT, turbocharged six-cylinder, rear-driven hatchback made in the last ten years – ensure a deserved place in BMW collector’s hearts.

The 1 Series hatchback is going be appreciating very soon. As these cars get closer to the age required for legal US import, I encourage those of you living in markets with readily available specimens to buy and hold. Whether you want the turbocharged thrills of the later model or prefer the naturally aspirated and old-school steering charms of the E87 and E81, you can’t really go wrong.