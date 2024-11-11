After getting the 2024 Women’s World Car Of The Year Award for Large Cars with the 5 Series, BMW is looking forward to the 2025 contest. WWCOTY has published the full list with 84 candidate cars competing for next year’s title. The German luxury brand has no fewer than four models: 1 Series, X2, X3, and the M5. BMW Group brand MINI has three cars: Cooper, Aceman, and Countryman.
The next phase is for the WWCOTY jury to reveal the winners in each category on January 8. The overall winner will be announced on March 6, two days prior to the International Women’s Day. More than 81 women car journalists from 55 countries on five continents will test the cars. The goal is to determine which are the best in their respective segments before deciding on the big winner.
Looking back, BMW won the title for the Best Large SUV in 2022 with the iX. Two years before, the 8 Series came out on top in the Luxury Car segment. The G30 5 Series Sedan earned the same title in 2017 while the i8 was the greenest car of 2015. The F30 3 Series Sedan was the first among Family Cars in 2012. BMW did manage to grab the big title in 2011 when the F10 5 Series shared first place with the Citroën DS3.
The Women’s Worldwide Car of the Year contest was established in 2009 by New Zealand motoring journalist Sandy Myhre. She’s the Honorary President of the WWCOTY awards.
Attached below is the full list of candidates for the 2025 Women’s Worldwide Car of the Year.
|Aion
|Hyper HT
|JAC
|Hunter T9
|Alfa Romeo
|Junior
|Kaiyi
|X7
|Alpine
|A290
|Kia
|K3
|Aston Martin
|Vanquish
|Kia
|EV3
|Audi
|A6 e-tron
|Kia
|K4
|Audi
|A5
|Lamborghini
|Temerario
|BAIC
|EU5
|Leapmotor
|C10
|Bentley
|Flying Spur
|Lotus
|Emeya
|Bentley
|Continental GT
|Maserati
|Granturismo Folgore
|BMW
|Serie 1
|Mazda
|CX-80
|BMW
|M5
|Mazda
|CX-70
|BMW
|X2
|Mercedes-Benz
|G-Class EQ
|BMW
|X3
|MG
|HS/EHS
|Bugatti
|Mistral
|MG
|Cyberster
|BYD
|Seal U
|Mini
|Aceman
|BYD
|Sea Lion 7
|Mini
|Countryman
|BYD
|Shark
|Mini
|Cooper
|Chery
|iCar 03
|Opel
|Grandland
|Chevrolet
|Traverse
|Peugeot
|3008
|Chevrolet
|Equinox
|Peugeot
|E-5008/5008
|Chevrolet
|Silverado EV
|Polestar
|3
|Citroën
|C3
|Polestar
|4
|Citroën
|C3 Aircross
|Porsche
|Macan
|Cupra
|Terramar
|Porsche
|Panamera
|Cupra
|Tavascan
|Radar
|Riddara RD6
|Dacia/Renault
|Duster
|Renault
|5
|DFSK
|Fengon 5
|Renault
|Scénic
|DFSK
|600/E5
|Renault
|Symbioz
|Dongfeng
|Nammi 01/Box
|Renault
|Rafale
|Dongfeng
|Voyah Passion
|Seres
|5
|Dongfeng
|Mage
|Skoda
|Kodiaq
|Ferrari
|12 Cilindri
|Skoda
|Superb
|Ford
|Explorer
|Skywell
|BE11
|Ford
|Capri
|Smart
|#3
|Geely
|Starray
|Subaru
|Forester
|GMC
|Acadia
|Suzuki
|Swift
|Honda
|Prologue
|Toyota
|Camry
|Hongqi
|EH7
|Toyota
|Land Cruiser
|Hongqi
|EHS7
|Toyota
|Crown Signia
|Hyundai
|Inster
|Volkswagen
|Tiguan
|Hyundai
|Santa Fe
|Volkswagen
|Passat
|Infinity
|QX80
|Volvo
|EX90
Source: Women’s Worldwide Car of the Year