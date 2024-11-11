After getting the 2024 Women’s World Car Of The Year Award for Large Cars with the 5 Series, BMW is looking forward to the 2025 contest. WWCOTY has published the full list with 84 candidate cars competing for next year’s title. The German luxury brand has no fewer than four models: 1 Series, X2, X3, and the M5. BMW Group brand MINI has three cars: Cooper, Aceman, and Countryman.

The next phase is for the WWCOTY jury to reveal the winners in each category on January 8. The overall winner will be announced on March 6, two days prior to the International Women’s Day. More than 81 women car journalists from 55 countries on five continents will test the cars. The goal is to determine which are the best in their respective segments before deciding on the big winner.

Looking back, BMW won the title for the Best Large SUV in 2022 with the iX. Two years before, the 8 Series came out on top in the Luxury Car segment. The G30 5 Series Sedan earned the same title in 2017 while the i8 was the greenest car of 2015. The F30 3 Series Sedan was the first among Family Cars in 2012. BMW did manage to grab the big title in 2011 when the F10 5 Series shared first place with the Citroën DS3.

The Women’s Worldwide Car of the Year contest was established in 2009 by New Zealand motoring journalist Sandy Myhre. She’s the Honorary President of the WWCOTY awards.

Attached below is the full list of candidates for the 2025 Women’s Worldwide Car of the Year.

Aion Hyper HT JAC Hunter T9 Alfa Romeo Junior Kaiyi X7 Alpine A290 Kia K3 Aston Martin Vanquish Kia EV3 Audi A6 e-tron Kia K4 Audi A5 Lamborghini Temerario BAIC EU5 Leapmotor C10 Bentley Flying Spur Lotus Emeya Bentley Continental GT Maserati Granturismo Folgore BMW Serie 1 Mazda CX-80 BMW M5 Mazda CX-70 BMW X2 Mercedes-Benz G-Class EQ BMW X3 MG HS/EHS Bugatti Mistral MG Cyberster BYD Seal U Mini Aceman BYD Sea Lion 7 Mini Countryman BYD Shark Mini Cooper Chery iCar 03 Opel Grandland Chevrolet Traverse Peugeot 3008 Chevrolet Equinox Peugeot E-5008/5008 Chevrolet Silverado EV Polestar 3 Citroën C3 Polestar 4 Citroën C3 Aircross Porsche Macan Cupra Terramar Porsche Panamera Cupra Tavascan Radar Riddara RD6 Dacia/Renault Duster Renault 5 DFSK Fengon 5 Renault Scénic DFSK 600/E5 Renault Symbioz Dongfeng Nammi 01/Box Renault Rafale Dongfeng Voyah Passion Seres 5 Dongfeng Mage Skoda Kodiaq Ferrari 12 Cilindri Skoda Superb Ford Explorer Skywell BE11 Ford Capri Smart #3 Geely Starray Subaru Forester GMC Acadia Suzuki Swift Honda Prologue Toyota Camry Hongqi EH7 Toyota Land Cruiser Hongqi EHS7 Toyota Crown Signia Hyundai Inster Volkswagen Tiguan Hyundai Santa Fe Volkswagen Passat Infinity QX80 Volvo EX90

Source: Women’s Worldwide Car of the Year