Still the most powerful BMW production model ever with a gasoline-only setup, the M5 is a special car. It received Chris Harris’ stamp of approval a few years ago when he bought the super sedan. The reputable journalist parted ways with his Frozen Deep Green rocket in August 2023. Now, the very same car is up for grabs again.

When BMW originally announced the M5 CS in the UK back in January 2021, they set the price at £140,780. Last year, Harris sold his car for £110,500. Fast forward to now, the asking price has substantially gone up to £124,950. That’s despite the fact it’s now one year older and with more miles on the clock. Indeed, it’s covered 14,309 miles, meaning the second owner drove it for nearly 3,200 miles. Fully covered in paint protection film, the car was first registered in March 2022, so it’s already about two and a half years old.

Given the price bump compared to the last time when it changed hands, the M5 CS is now more expensive than a brand-new M5. BMW UK wants £111,405 for a G90 before options, so the ex-Chris Harris car is about £13,500 costlier. The two M5s are quite different since the ultimate F90 was substantially lighter and had a less polarizing look. The latest M5 is a plug-in hybrid, and while it delivers more power overall, its gas engine is nearly 60 hp weaker than its predecessor’s.

The CS was less practical than a typical M5 since it swapped the rear bench in favor of two individual seats. The change was part of a wider weight reduction process that shaved off nearly 70 kilograms over an M5 Competition. Not all cars had the green paint; some were finished in Frozen Brands Hatch Grey. It’s another matte finish from the Individual catalog. In addition, BMW also offered the M5 CS with a normal Brands Hatch Grey color.

Chris Harris still has a few BMWs in his garage, including a rare M5 E61 Touring he recently had reupholstered in red corduroy.

Source: Piston Heads