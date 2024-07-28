With prices going up each year, buying a new car is an experience fewer and fewer people get to enjoy. If you’ve been saving for a BMW and you’re ready to take the plunge, why not go all out? The BMW Welt in Munich has a new service tailored to those who want to pick up the car straight from the automaker.

You can now book the newly opened Exclusive Privacy room at the BMW Welt for 90 minutes. That gives customers plenty of time to get acquainted with their shiny new cars in a cozy atmosphere. After the time is up, the owner can directly drive out of the room. Pretty neat, right? Of course, there’s someone from BMW to teach you all you need to know about the vehicle.

Everything that happens during those 90 minutes is recorded and the buyer receives a video of the special event. As for the room, it features a massive panoramic LED wall and kinetically movable curtains. BMW touts a high-end interior design with “woody scents,” inviting colors, and the generous use of sustainable materials. There’s also a sparking floor thanks to mica inserts.

As you can imagine, booking the Exclusive Privacy room doesn’t come cheap. You first must get the Exclusive Package for €1,320. That includes chauffeur service to the BMW Welt, refreshments at the Premium Lounge, and a four-course menu in the Bavarie by Käfer restaurant. For your money’s worth, there’s also a guided tour of the BMW Group plant, a visit to the museum, and the BMW Group Classic.

The Exclusive Privacy is an extra €249. In other words, you’ll be paying €1,569 for the full BMW Welt experience when taking delivery of the new car. Then again, you’re not buying a new BMW every year, so why not make the most out of the experience? Shown here is an M760e, one of the company’s most expensive cars. Recently, we had the opportunity to go inside the special room to check out a 2025 i4 in Ruby Red, as show below.

Source: BMW