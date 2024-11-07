Originally a homologation special, the BMW M3 is turning 40 in a couple of years. Before that happens, a new official video from the M division takes us through all six generations. It’s a somewhat rare occasion to see the entire family, from the E30 launched in 1986 to the G80 on sale today. The video is not perfect, though.

When the guest talks about the F80, he claims it was the first M3 with a carbon roof. However, the E92 Coupe had it, and so did the iconic E46 CSL. The limited-run Coupe Sport Lightweight got the carbon roof back in 2004, a decade before the F80. That said, it’s not the end of the world as we all make mistakes.

The story of the M3 in the combustion engine era won’t end with the G80. BMW has already confirmed there will be at least one more generation with a gas engine. Rumored to be codenamed “G84,” it’s going to be another inline-six affair. However, the jury is still out on whether the M division will put the S58 or the B58. Whatever the case may be, it’ll have a mild-hybrid setup, not a plug-in hybrid. That automatically means the weight penalty will be minimized as opposed to the M5’s bulky PHEV setup. Earlier this year, M boss Frank van Meel said the G90’s plug-in hybrid system added approximately 400 kg (882 lbs).

But the M3 G80/G81 isn’t about to kick the proverbial bucket. It just went through a Life Cycle Impulse, so it’s sticking around for a few more years. We’re hearing the sedan won’t go out of production until early 2027. The more practical wagon is likely to be phased out several months later in the same year.

As for the G84, it should hit the assembly line in July 2028. Although the current M3 is made in Munich, its replacement won’t be produced there. The historic plant will only build EVs from the end of 2027. We believe the assembly of the M3 is moving to the Dingolfing plant.

Source: BMW M / YouTube