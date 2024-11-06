The 2025 BMW M4 Coupe has already hit the streets, bringing fresh design features and updates to the table. Yet, tuning enthusiasts aren’t ready to say goodbye to the pre-LCI (Life Cycle Impulse) version of the G82 M4 just yet. In Japan, 3D Design has taken this iconic coupe and reimagined it, resulting in a bold tuning project that challenges even BMW’s own high-performance M4 CS. Wrapped in Twilight Purple, this modified M4 will certainly stand out wherever it goes.

The carbon fiber additions aren’t merely for aesthetics; they play an important role in generating extra downforce, providing better stability on the track and extra grip on the road as well. This is especially essential in a car designed to blur the line between the track and the street. A recent video showcases this M4 hitting both the track and the road allowing us to see the aerodynamic tweaks in action. The footage also reveals how these parts aren’t just for show—they keep the car firmly planted, even at higher speeds.

3D Design didn’t stop at aerodynamics. Tired of the OEM wheels, they replaced them with a custom forged 20-inch set featuring a clean, five-spoke design. Not only do these alloys add a visual punch, but they’re also lighter than the standard wheels, optimizing the car’s performance. Paired with Brembo brakes, the car’s braking power is as impressive as its acceleration, ensuring that every stop is just as sharp as every go.

In collaboration with GReddy, 3D Design introduced an aftermarket muffler, taking the exhaust note from a refined roar to an aggressive, track-ready growl. But no true tuning project is complete without touching the engine, and 3D Design took the S58 powertrain to the next level. Through careful tuning, they’ve managed to increase output to 562 horsepower—an additional 20 hp over BMW’s M4 CS. The torque has also been boosted to an impressive 770 Nm (568 lb-ft), marking a notable increase over both the Competition and CS variants.

Here’s a video showing this Twilight Purple BMW M4 in action: