BMW has unveiled the 2025 2 Series Gran Coupe, which is already making appearances across various markets, including the UK. Recently, two models were showcased: a BMW M235 Gran Coupe in Brooklyn Grey and a 120 variant finished in Tanzanite Blue. The latest photos provide a closer look at the standard exterior design.

The M235 model is equipped with a distinctive kidney grille featuring horizontal slats, while the lesser versions, including the 120, utilize vertical and diagonal bars similar to those found on the 1 Series and X3. Additionally, the front and rear aprons differ, with the M235 boasting the iconic M quad exhaust system, unlike the other F74 models, which lack visible tailpipes.

Lots of Color Options

The color palette for the 2 Series Gran Coupe includes eye-catching shades such as Thundernight, Fire Red, Tanzanite Blue, Cape York Green, and Storm Bay. For those seeking a more unique finish, matte options like Frozen Portimao Blue and Frozen Pure Grey are also available. Models with the M Sport package offer additional color choices, including Portimao Blue and Brooklyn Grey. BMW’s Individual program allows for further customization, with options like Borusan Blue.

3 and 4 Cylinder Engines Offered

Competing with the Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 and Audi S3 Sedan, the M235 Gran Coupe features a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, offered in two power outputs. To meet stricter European emissions standards, the engine produces 296 horsepower (221 kW) in Europe, slightly less than the 312 hp (233 kW) available in other markets. Despite this reduction, torque remains consistent at 295 lb-ft (400 Nm). European buyers can expect a 0-62 mph (100 km/h) time of 4.9 seconds, while the U.S. model achieves 0-60 mph in 4.7 seconds. Both versions have a top speed of 155 mph (250 km/h).

For those looking at the entry-level option, the BMW 220 is powered by a 1.5-liter three-cylinder turbocharged engine, producing 154 hp (115 kW) and 177 lb-ft (240 Nm) of torque. With the help of a mild-hybrid system, total output reaches 168 hp (125 kW) and 207 lb-ft (280 Nm). The 220 Gran Coupe accelerates from 0-62 mph in 7.9 seconds, with a top speed of 143 mph (230 km/h).

In Germany, the 220 Gran Coupe is priced at €41,400, with the option to upgrade to the 218d diesel for an extra €300. Those interested in the sportier M235 Gran Coupe will need to spend at least €59,700, with the price rising to €74,650 for a fully equipped version, according to BMW’s online configurator.

In the US, BMW of North America wants $50,675 (including destination charges) for the M235 Gran Coupe. Production starts at the Leipzig plant in Germany before the end of the year. However, deliveries to customers won’t commence until March 2025.

[Photos: Tim King on Instagram]