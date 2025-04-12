Europe is considered the last bastion for diesel engines, but the oil-burner is dying even there. The most recent numbers from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) highlight the powertrain’s downfall. In the first two months of 2025, new cars with diesel engines had an 8.8% share in total deliveries, a 3% decrease compared to the same period last year. In the 2010s, diesel had a market share among new vehicles that exceeded 50%. One of the main reasons for the gradual demise is stricter emissions regulations, which are forcing automakers to retire diesels.

However, BMW isn’t ready to give up just yet. From the 1 Series and X1 to the 7 Series and X7, Bavaria still offers plenty of four- and six-cylinder diesels. A relevant example is the new 2 Series Gran Coupe (codenamed F74), seen here in a 220d flavor. The automaker’s Slovenian branch shows off a high-end version of the compact sedan painted in an Individual Color. Frozen Portimao Blue Metallic is one of several matte finishes available from the Bavarian luxury brand.

Press cars are typically loaded with optional goodies; sure enough, this 220d Gran Coupe is no exception. BMW is showing off its smallest sedan riding on the larger 19-inch wheels. The 976 M design has a Y-spoke layout and a two-tone finish. The M Sport Package is also onboard, but there aren’t any visible exhausts. They’re now only reserved for M Performance and M models. On the lesser models, the exhaust tip is tucked away underneath the rear bumper.

In the past, blue accents in the headlights denoted laser technology. However, that’s no longer the case. BMW is gradually switching to a glare-free matrix LED high-beam and using the blue inner accents for cars equipped with adaptive lighting tech. The optional headlights on the 2 Series Gran Coupe feature a cornering light function. Elsewhere, a “2” motif is now embedded into the Hofmeister kink, echoing recent models.

The 2 GC looks more upmarket outside than its predecessor, but we’re not sure we can say the same about the cabin. I prefer the old “F44” dashboard layout with more physical buttons and the iDrive rotary controller. However, the younger crowd typically prefers to rely on touchscreens to access a car’s functions. If you think the quality of the materials is not up to snuff, this is still BMW’s entry-level sedan. The fancier 3 Series is fancier, provided it fits the budget.

BMW now has two flavors of the 2 Series Gran Coupe. While this standard-wheelbase version is sold globally, China also gets a stretched derivative as the F78.

Photos: BMW Slovenia / Samuel Zaťko