BMW’s illuminated front grille used to be reserved for the larger and more expensive models. However, over the years, it has trickled down to the lesser cars. Even the lowly 1 Series has what the company pompously calls an “Iconic Glow.” Since the 2 Series Gran Coupe is a sedan version of the hatchback, it too gets the light-up kidneys.

Seen here is the cream of the crop among “F74” models, the M235. As with the other gasoline 2 Series Gran Coupe flavors, it has lost the “i.” It has an “M” on the grille as the “world’s most powerful letter” is now on M Performance cars, too. It’s doing more than just that since the previously M-exclusive sporty mirror caps are now on M Lite models, too. We can say the same about the quad exhaust tips.

BMW brought this Brooklyn Grey M235 Gran Coupe to Lisbon at the ApeFest 2024 dedicated to collectors of non-fungible tokens (NFT). A different flavor of the same car received M Performance Parts and a unique livery to become the strangely named “Ape Car.” This more normal-looking compact luxury sedan has a contrasting glossy black roof for which you’ll have to pay extra.

The Munich-based automaker shared only a handful of images depicting the interior. We do notice this M235 had the optional front sports seats with integrated headrests. These seats also have an illuminated M logo similar to what you’ll find in the big-boy M cars. BMW configured this flagship 2 Series Gran Coupe with perforated artificial leather (Veganza) in a Coral Red/Black combination.

Although the second-generation model has changed dramatically in terms of appearance, it’s still nearly the same car underneath the new skin as the old “F44.” For the first time, BMW is doing a long-wheelbase version for the Chinese market as the “F78.” It should be revealed by the end of the year or early 2025. The stretched derivative will supersede the lesser-known 1 Series Sedan (“F52”).

Source: BMW