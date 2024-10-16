The 2 Series Gran Coupe may be just a BMW 1 Series turned into a sedan but it can get crazy expensive. The more time you spend playing with the configurator, the higher the final price gets. The smallest of the BMW sedans can already be configured at home in Germany where math starts at €41,400. However, for the hot M235 Gran Coupe, you’ll have to fork out at least €59,700. Naturally, it only goes up from there.

Per BMWBLOG’s modus operandi, we decided to max out the configurator the moment it went live. Our fully loaded M235 Gran Coupe is painted in Frozen Portimao Blue. It’s a matte finish from the Individual catalog for which BMW charges a steep €2,670. Inside, we opted for perforated Veganza (vegan leather) in Coral Red/Black available for a €350 premium. The illuminated aluminum graphite trim is another €270.

The fancy paint is not the priciest option since that honor goes to the M Technik Paket II, at €3,700. It bundles the M compound brakes with Shadowline darkened accents, M Sport front seats, and those 19-inch forged wheels.

Then there’s the Innovation Package for another €3,200. An M235 Gran Coupe with this kit gets adaptive LED headlights (with high-beam assistant), a wireless charging pad, and the BMW Live Cockpit Professional. Within the same package, you’ll also find the frameless rearview mirror and electric mirrors. In addition, Comfort Access lets you use a smartphone or smartwatch as the car’s digital key, plus a hands-free tailgate opening.

Even with these comprehensive packages added, there are still a few individual options left. BMW wants €200 for a heated steering wheel and €500 for dual-zone automatic climate control. Spend a further €1,980 and your M235 Gran Coupe build gets the Driving Assistant Professional. A panoramic glass roof is another €1,180.

This is how you end up with a 2025 BMW M235 Gran Coupe that costs €74,650. That’s before any service plans, which can cost as much as €3,562. If there’s still money left in the back, a tire repair kit is available for €60.

We have a feeling we won’t be seeing too many fully loaded F74s because €75,000 is a ridiculous price to pay for a 2 Series Gran Coupe. For just about the same amount of money, one could buy an M340i xDrive in Germany. We already know which of the two we’d have and it’s not the M235.

Source: BMW Deutschland