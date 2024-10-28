Just what the heck is an Ape Car? Allow us to explain. BMW is an official partner of the ApeFest event organized annually by the Bored Ape Yacht Club. BAYC is a non-fungible token collection of 10,000 unique NFTs with pictures of cartoon apes. Last year, the i5 M60 was turned into an Ape Car. For 2024, the new 2 Series Gran Coupe fulfills that role in M Performance guise.

This M235 has a special body wrap resulting from an online design contest won by Rida, an artist and 3D graphics expert from Dubai. Look closer and you’ll notice cartoon ape silhouettes creating a mosaic pattern that “delivers a message of community.” To top it off, BMW’s flagship F74 version also received M Performance Parts. There’s a subtle body kit with a pair of not-so-subtle front canards we recently saw on the new 1 Series F70.

Although this Ape Car is technically a one-off, BMW is making a special 2 Series Gran Coupe. Bored Ape or Mutant Ape NFT holders can raise their hands to buy a customized variant of the sports sedan. The final car won’t look exactly like this since it’ll be adapted per the owner’s home market. To sweeten the pot, the four-door M235 is getting a bunch of “exclusive digital features.”

ApeFest 2024 took place in Lisbon, Portugal after last year’s event happened in Hong Kong. The annual show is essentially held for NFT holders. The M235 Gran Coupe came along with a beta version of Dookey Dash: Unclogged. It’s a video game created by Yuga Labs, the parent company of Bored Ape Yacht Club.

The game is coming to all BMWs that run on Operating System 9 as well as smartphones running on iOS and Android. The F74 is actually baked into the game by serving as an “underwater car” players can race in a “fictional underworld.”

Source: BMW