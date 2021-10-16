The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine name might not be familiar to those in the United States or Europe, but the model is quite popular in India. The Gran Limousine is essentially a long-wheelbase BMW 3 Series which is produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai exclusively for the Indian market.

Starting this week, the car is available in both petrol and diesel variants at all BMW India dealerships from today onwards. To celebrate the launch, a special edition was launched. The BMW 3 Series ‘Gran Limousine’ Iconic Edition aims to offer the “longest, most spacious and comfortable car in its segment and sets a new benchmark in the class,” as BMW describes it.

The standard equipment offered with the Iconic Edition includes the BMW Iconic Glow Kidney Grille, Exclusive Crystal Gear Shift Knob, Rear Seat Headrest Cushion, Panorama Glass Sunroof, Comfort Seats in front, bespoke ‘Vernasca’ leather upholstery, luxurious rear seat, Parking Assist with Reverse Assist, Ambient Lighting, BMW Live Cockpit Professional and Wireless Charging.

The new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition is available in one diesel variant (BMW 320Ld Luxury Line) and one petrol variant (BMW 330Li Luxury Line). It is also available in three metallic colors: Mineral White, Carbon Black and Cashmere Silver. The upholstery is available in Cognac and Black.

The illuminated kidney grille is certainly the most striking feature on the 3 Series Gran Limousine. The gimmicky, but somewhat cool glowing kidneys made their debut on the BMW X6, and it was later adopted by other models as well.