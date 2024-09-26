Regardless of the badge it wears, the best car in the world is always a company car because you’re not paying any money for it. If it happens to have the white and blue roundel, that’s even better. Real Madrid players are in that fortunate situation as they just took delivery of their shiny new (and free) BMWs. Not all of them are high-end vehicles since some of the players drove home in an iX2.

All of the cars you see in these images are either plug-in hybrids or EVs. The XM is the only true M model and is joined by a couple of M Performance cars, namely the i5 M60 and i7 M70. We’re not exactly sure why but most players opted for dark colors, although Kylian Mbappé opted for a white XM. Speaking of BMWs with split headlights, Lucas Vázquez chose a white i7 M70.

We’re not seeing any M5s, be it the G90 sedan or the G99 wagon. That’s likely because BMW hasn’t started customer deliveries just yet. Both body styles will reach early adopters before the year ends. The high-performance cars would be a good match for this list now that the M5 is a plug-in hybrid. It uses essentially the same electrified powertrain as the XM.

If you’re curious which cars Real Madrid’s players picked, here’s the full list below. Side note – Coach Carlo Ancelotti got a blue i5 M60.