MINI has not one but two world premieres lined up for the 2024 Paris Motor Show. Aside from unveiling the John Cooper Works Electric hatchback in the City of Lights, it’s also presenting its crossover counterpart. Yes, we’re talking about the John Cooper Works Aceman. The company’s first electric-only model spawns a high-performance derivative with the same upgraded electric motor of the hatchback.

Mounted at the front, the e-motor is good for 255 hp (190 kW) and 350 Nm (258 lb-ft). That means you’re getting an extra 40 hp (30 kW) and 20 Nm (15 lb-ft) over the Aceman SE. The added oomph helps the hot electric crossover reach 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill in 6.4 seconds. It makes it 0.7 seconds quicker than the previous range-topper, the SE variant.

You’ll probably be disappointed to hear there aren’t any improvements to the battery. Indeed, the John Cooper Works Aceman sticks to the same 54.2-kWh pack. Because the performance-oriented variant prioritizes power over efficiency, the range predictably takes a hit. It’s down by a considerable 31 miles (50 kilometers) to 221 miles (355 kilometers) in the WLTP cycle.

How can you tell the true JCW apart from the Aceman (J05) in the JCW trim level? Well, it’s not easy since the two flavors of the subcompact crossover look almost identical. It does have more red accents and a checkered flag motif on the tailgate. In addition, those 19-inch wheels are exclusive to the sportier version. Not much has changed inside, although the headliner now has illuminated graphics.

This is not the only John Cooper Works crossover available from MINI since the Countryman has also received the full-fat JCW treatment. However, the bigger model does things differently since it has a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine instead. You can get the Countryman with a fully electric setup but a JCW is not available in zero-emission flavor.

Because the Aceman is not sold in the United States, the hotter one won’t make it to North America either. We’re keeping our fingers crossed that’ll change in a couple of years. Why? Because MINI intends to assemble the small electric crossover at home in the UK from 2026. In the meantime, the EV will be made only in China.

There’s more to come on the JCW front. Unveiled last week, the new Convertible (F67) will spawn a high-performance version with a gas engine. It’ll be interesting to see whether the rumored electric MINI Convertible (J03) will also be sold in a true John Cooper Works configuration. Even if it’s planned, don’t expect to see it sooner than 2027.