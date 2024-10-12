This weekend is a great opportunity to see some of the latest BMWs in Greece. Not only is the new X3 M50 at the Auto Athina 2024, but so is the latest-generation 1 Series. Although it’s not the range-topping M135, this F70 looks smart with the optional M Sport Package. The luxury hatchback is showcased in Skyscraper Grey with standard 18-inch wheels. Optional 19-inch alloys are available if you’re feeling adventurous.

BMW appears to be a big fan of glossy black accents and the new 1 Series is no exception. This version takes it to the next level since it has a contrasting black roof for which customers pay extra. Since this isn’t an M Performance version, it has the standard grille design. The kidneys look unorthodox because of how the vertical and diagonal bars have been combined. For the M135, the grille design is much more aggressive by having horizontal lines mimicking actual M cars.

Compared to the F40 before it, the new generation is slightly bigger. It’s 42 mm (1.6 in) longer and 25 mm (1 in) taller while the width has remained virtually unchanged. The exterior styling is more of a Life Cycle Impulse (LCI) than a fully fledged next-gen car. One element that has sparked a lot of controversy is the headlight design, prompting many people to associate the 1 Series’ appearance with that of a Kia Cee’d. There’s no denying some similarities exist, but BMW hopes to lure buyers in with a more premium product.

Customer deliveries of the 1 Series have already started in some parts of Europe. BMW predicts Germany will be the main market for the F70, followed by other Euro countries and Japan. The car is built in Leipzig and continues to ride on a front-wheel-drive-based platform with transversally mounted engines. It’s one of the few BMWs offered with three-cylinder power.

Once again, the 1 Series will spawn a sedan with greater availability since the 2 Series Gran Coupe will be sold in the United States. The F74 is expected to premiere any day now.

Source: BMW Greece