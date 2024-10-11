We first saw the new BMW X3 at a public event a few months ago during the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The “G45” is currently attending a traditional auto show in Greece where this hot M50 is displayed. It’s the only M Performance version available for the fourth-generation luxury crossover. Indeed, there won’t be a successor to the M40d. However, BMW will launch an X3 with a diesel six-cylinder engine in 2025.

Although BMW will assemble the new X3 at several factories around the world, the M50 will only be made in Spartanburg, South Carolina. For the 2024 Auto Athina event held in Athens, the performance crossover plays it safe with an Alpine White finish. It does have optional wheels, a larger 21-inch set in the 1037 M design with a two-tone finish. Browse the M Performance Parts catalog and you’ll find even bigger 22-inch alloys.

In the meantime, these fresh images allow us to get reacquainted with the evolutionary exterior styling. Controversially, there are now four exhaust tips on the M Performance model. This aggressive setup echoes that of the X1 M35i and X2 M35i. In addition, the new M135 has a quad exhaust, and so will the upcoming M235 Gran Coupe. Since there’s a gasoline engine underneath the X3’s hood, that badge on the tailgate is missing an “i” at the end. It’ll take us some time to get used to the X3 M50 moniker. Similarly, the lesser gas variant is now simply called the X3 20 xDrive.

Speaking of all-wheel drive, all flavors of the “G45” have it as the new X3 won’t be offered in sDrive guise. Indeed, all configurations have xDrive as standard. You have until Sunday to check out the flagship X3 M50 at the Auto Athina. These images were taken on October 4 during the show’s press day.

