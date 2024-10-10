AC Schnitzer has unveiled an exciting tuning program for the new MINI Cooper Hatch (F66) aimed at fans seeking to enhance both the visual appeal and driving dynamics of their car. One of the most notable upgrades addresses a common criticism: the missing tailpipes on the new MINI Cooper S. The standard model lacks the distinctive twin central exhausts that were a hallmark of previous Cooper S versions. AC Schnitzer remedies this by fitting a bespoke exhaust system featuring two 100-millimeter carbon tailpipes, adding a more aggressive look and a throaty exhaust note.

The German tuning company’s MINI Cooper S, shown in striking Chili Red, features a host of additional upgrades designed to boost performance and aesthetics. Aerodynamic enhancements include a front splitter, front side wings, side skirts, and a two-part rear roof wing that significantly improves downforce. This suite of components ensures that the upgraded MINI stands out and gives the car a wilder, more performance-oriented presence on the road.

AC Schnitzer’s upgrades are not just limited to looks. The suspension spring kit lowers the car by 20 to 25 mm at the front and rear, offering an even more intense connection to the road and greater agility. Combined with the optional AC Schnitzer wheel spacers, which widen the track by 10 mm on each side, the MINI feels more planted during dynamic driving. The suspension setup strikes a perfect balance between sporty handling and daily usability, making it ideal for both spirited drives and city commutes.

For those focused on the MINI’s stance, AC Schnitzer offers its AC1 alloy wheels in 19-inch BiColor or Black finishes, paired with 215/35 R19 tires. The lightweight, delicately constructed rims not only enhance the car’s appearance but also contribute to improved road handling.

Interior upgrades are also part of the package, with high-quality materials and meticulous workmanship. The aluminum footrest and key holder add a touch of sportiness and exclusivity, harmonizing well with the exterior’s dynamic design.

Performance-wise, AC Schnitzer has kept the standard 204 hp and 300 Nm of torque untouched for now, but there may be more to come. In the past, the tuner has boosted the MINI Cooper S F56 from 192 hp to 235 hp, and even achieved up to 265 hp on the John Cooper Works model. While no engine modifications have been confirmed for the F66 yet, it is likely that AC Schnitzer will release a power upgrade in the future.

For MINI enthusiasts looking to set their car apart from the standard factory offering, AC Schnitzer’s tuning program for the MINI Hatch (F66) delivers an elevated driving experience with a distinctly individual touch. [Photos: AC Schnitzer]