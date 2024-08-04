We drove the 2025 MINI Cooper S (F66) during the bi-annual “MINI Takes the States 2024” event. The road rally brings together MINI enthusiasts from across the country for a memorable journey filled with scenic routes and unique stops. This year, the event provided the perfect backdrop to truly experience the capabilities of the new MINI Cooper S.

Specifications

The 2025 MINI Cooper S (F66) is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (BMW’s B48 mill), producing 201 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque. This powertrain is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, a change that has drawn mixed reactions due to the absence of a manual transmission option.

Dimensionally, the F66 Cooper S is slightly larger than its predecessor, the F56, with a length of 3876mm and a height of 1432mm. The car’s width has also increased, accommodating wider wheels and tires, contributing to a more aggressive stance and improved handling. The curb weight is approximately 2,998 lbs, making it slightly heavier than the previous model – 2,866 lbs.

Interior and Features

Inside, the 2025 MINI Cooper S introduces several new design cues. The circular 9.4″ OLED display running MINI OS9 is a significant upgrade, providing a modern and intuitive interface. There are still some glitches to be fixed, but overall, the OS9, both on the BMW and MINI side, it’s getting better.

Material wise, the F66 Cooper S uses recycled textiles and synthetic leather, called Vescin, marking a step towards sustainability while maintaining a somewhat premium look and feel. However, the interior does show signs of cost-cutting, particularly with the increased use of hard plastics in some areas, which slightly diminishes the perceived quality. Nevertheless, the cabin remains a comfortable and inviting space, bolstered by the addition of enhanced seating and new comfort features such as ventilated and massaging seats, a first for the MINI lineup.

In this video review, we wanted to focus on the driving dynamics of the new F66 MINI Cooper S, especially focusing on the Go-Kart feeling of iconic MINIs.