Owning an internal combustion engine (ICE) car in London is getting trickier and tricker, as new emissions laws and taxes make owning certain ICE cars difficult. Which is why electric cars are becoming more and more popular. More specifically, small electric cars are becoming more popular, as they’re easier to drive in London’s congested traffic and fit into tight parking spaces. So a car like the MINI Cooper SE Convertible seems like the perfect London vehicle and it looks pretty great doing it in this new photo gallery.

The classic Mini Cooper is one of the most British things in history. Released in the late ’50s by Sir Alec Issigonis, the Mini Cooper took not only England but the world by storm. It was an instant icon, not just in the automotive world but in the fashion world, the music world, and everything in between. It’s been an icon ever since. So even though MINI is now owned by a German brand, uses German-designed chassis, and is powered by German-designed and built engines, it’s still as English as a cup of tea (I honestly wouldn’t actually know, I don’t drink that pigeon sweat).

Which is why it’s great to see the MINI Cooper SE Convertible in such iconic London locations, like Buckingham Palace, Piccadilly Circus, and the Tower Bridge. It just looks right in its home country. Plus, it just works well in London.

Being a MINI, it’s small enough to navigate London’s famous congestion. Yes, MINIs have grown quite a bit since Issigonis’s original design but it’s still a MINI, so it’s still smaller than most other cars on the road. Plus, being an electric MINI, it’s zippy, quick to respond, and completely emissions-free. The former two attributes will help it squeeze through traffic with ease and the latter will not only help avoid taxes but also keep nearby air quality cleaner.

Making it even better is its convertible nature. Dropping its top not only makes it a bit more exciting, as you get the wind in your hair and the feeling of being more connected to the environment, but you also get to take in more of one of the best cities in the world. Most enthusiasts drastically underestimate the experience of driving a convertible EV but it’s actually incredibly enjoyable, especially at low speeds. At high speeds, all you hear is wind noise, so it’s ruined a bit. But at low speeds, it’s incredibly relaxing and might make driving in tight city traffic far more enjoyable. So the MINI Cooper SE Convertible looks like the ideal London cruiser.