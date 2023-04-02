Crossovers and SUVs continue to be all the rage, but BMW has the financial and logistical means to cater to numerous niches in a bid to drive up sales furthermore. One of them is the fast wagon, represented up until last year only by the M340i and M550i Touring models. The Munich-based automaker finally addressed one of the big gaps in its lineup with a full-fat M3 wagon to fight the AMG C63 Estate and Audi RS4 Avant.

The M3 Touring is everything you like about the sedan but with far greater practicality courtesy of the long-roof body style. It’s available with the full gamut of extras as the sedan, including Individual paints such as this Frozen Brilliant White with a matte finish. It’s nicely contrasted by plenty of black accents as the roof, side mirror caps, and sections of the bumpers have a dark look.

It’s one of the more interesting G81 builds since the fairly subtle exterior is combined with an eccentric cabin in Kyalami Orange extending onto the door panels and the lower half of the dashboard. This M3 Touring also has the optional M Carbon bucket seats, which are a rare sight on a wagon. BMW sells the car only as a Competition model with xDrive, so all cars have the eight-speed automatic transmission. Those who want to row their own gears in an M3 will have to get the base sedan.

With the German luxury brand giving the M3 Sedan and the M4 a CSL, it’ll be interesting to see whether the M3 Touring will receive the special edition treatment. In the meantime, a bigger M5 Touring is due in 2025, and unlike its smaller sibling, BMW intends to bring the AMG E63 Estate / RS6 Avant competitor to the United States with a little over 700 horsepower.

Source: The 19Tommy85 / YouTube