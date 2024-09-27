When a new car debuts, you can expect BMW to release a walkaround video to show what’s what. Such is the case with the fourth-generation 1 Series, codenamed “F70.” As with the most recent press images attached here, the German luxury brand is favoring two flavors of the compact hatchback – the 120 and the M135.

As you would expect from a company trying to sell a new product, the video is chock-full of marketing buzzwords. Even so, we couldn’t miss the opportunity to share some fresh official footage of BMW’s smallest car. It’s a good chance to see the two different kidney grille designs – a quirky one for the lesser versions and a sportier one for the M Performance model.

The 120 featured in the video at the bottom is painted in Cape York Green with a contrasting black roof and rides on 18-inch (Style 974) wheels. As for the hot hatch, the M135 keeps things simple with Alpine White but those 19-inch (Style 976 M) wheels are optional. We should point out that the sporty one lacks the M Compound brakes with gray calipers.

BMW also hypes up the interior with its curved screen, and in the case of the M135, the body-hugging M Sport seats with an illuminated M logo. The Munich-based automaker quotes an “airy and open atmosphere,” although many of us will certainly miss physical buttons. Not all of them are gone but the dashboard is perhaps too simple now. The focus on minimalism will continue judging by the Neue Klasse concepts with their lack of traditional controls.

If you’re keen on getting a 1 Series but with a trunk lid, the next 2 Series Gran Coupe is right around the corner. The “F74” should premiere in the coming weeks. Once again, it’ll come to the United States. For the Chinese market where sedans are still big business, BMW has developed a separate “F78” model with a longer wheelbase. The stretched 2GC will effectively replace the lesser-known 1 Series Sedan.

Source: BMW / YouTube