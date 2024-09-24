Although the MINI Cooper C is the cheapest car BMW Group sells, this one has quite a few options added. Painted in British Racing Green, the city car has the roof and side mirror caps finished in a contrasting white. The Oxford-based marque has stepped up its alloy wheel game with the latest models and this car is no exception. That 18-inch Night Flash design with a two-tone appearance is a perfect match for the chic hatchback.

Made in the Favoured trim level, this Cooper C has received the optional adaptive LED headlights. You can tell it’s the upgraded setup by the two horizontal daytime running lights lines whereas the standard lights have just one line in the middle. Being an upper-spec variant, the grille gets a silver contour to make the front visually pop against the green paint job.

Although beige is not particularly an exciting color, this Vescin Beige shade used by MINI for the interior isn’t half bad. If you’re unfamiliar with the marketing jargon, “Vescin” is synthetic leather, so kind of like BMW’s Veganza. To spruce things up, the dashboard is covered in a two-tone textile. With the latest official images, we’re being reminded you can now play games such as Uno but only when the car is in park.

The Cooper C is one of several BMW Group products that uses the small B38 engine. It’s a turbocharged 1.5-liter, three-cylinder unit that develops 154 horsepower. It’s rated at 230 Nm (170 lb-ft) and helps the MINI reach 62 mph (100 km/h) in 7.7 seconds. Should you want something with more oomph, there’s always the four-cylinder Cooper S. In addition, a John Cooper Works flagship with extra power is right around the corner.

MINI isn’t selling the Cooper C in the US where only the S is available with its more potent engine.

Source: MINI