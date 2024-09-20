Valentino Rossi, the nine-time motorcycle world champion, is set to get behind the wheel of BMW’s LMDh prototype at the upcoming World Endurance Championship (WEC) rookie test in Bahrain. This long-awaited opportunity will see Rossi pilot the BMW M Hybrid V8 on November 3rd, just after the conclusion of the 2024 WEC season at the Bahrain International Circuit.

BMW M Motorsport had initially planned to offer the MotoGP legend a seat in their M Hybrid V8 last year. However, the test was postponed to 2024, as confirmed by BMW M Motorsport director Andreas Roos. “We knew Rossi did a great job in the LMP2 car last year, so there was no doubt he deserved the chance to drive the LMDh car,” Roos told Motorsport.com.

Rossi has already made his mark with BMW, having competed in the M4 GT3 under the WRT team in the newly-formed LMGT3 division this season. His experience in endurance racing has steadily grown, especially after his initial prototype test in Bahrain last year, where he drove the Oreca 07 LMP2 car, also fielded by WRT.

Speaking ahead of the rookie test, Rossi expressed his excitement about finally getting the chance to drive BMW’s cutting-edge LMDh prototype. He noted that the step from LMP2 to LMDh was a natural progression in his journey. “I’m thrilled to see what the M Hybrid V8 feels like and to test it out,” he shared. While the test itself is an exciting milestone, Rossi hinted at larger ambitions, leaving the door open for a potential future in the Hypercar class, whether in the WEC or the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

Andreas Roos further emphasized that giving Rossi this opportunity was part of a broader strategy to utilize the WEC rookie test for evaluating drivers from different disciplines. Rossi, who turns 45 later this year, continues to showcase his versatility in motorsport, transitioning from two wheels to endurance racing with remarkable ease.

