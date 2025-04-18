BMW is currently evaluating a potential change in its IMSA GTP service provider for the 2026 season, with long-time partner Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) at the center of the discussion. Its top-tier LMDh program is currently centered around the BMW M Hybrid V8.

A Contract Up for Renewal

The contract between BMW and RLL—who have been factory-aligned since 2009—is set to expire at the end of the 2025 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season. According to Sportscar365, BMW M Motorsport Head Andreas Roos confirmed to Sportscar365 that the automaker is in discussions with RLL and several other prospective teams as part of a formal tender process mandated under German law.

“We never talk about details of the contract,” Roos said in an interview with Sportscar365. “But it’s correct that there’s always certain dates which we have to discuss how the future will look like and how we continue working together. “This is with drivers, this is with partners, this is with teams, with sponsors… with everybody.

“We are discussing with Rahal but we also have other teams that are talking to us, maybe now because we managed to get our car into a window which is very competitive. “We are also getting questions or requests from other teams. I’m happy about this. Then we will decide how we will do it in the future.”

A Storied Partnership, But Recent Struggles

RLL has been a key part of BMW’s factory racing presence in North America, securing 24 victories including a class win at the 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona in GTLM. Their legacy includes sweeping all three ALMS GT titles in 2011 and earning Manufacturer and Team championships in 2010.

However, since entering the GTP class in 2023 with the M Hybrid V8, the team has faced challenges in consistently competing at the front. While victories at Watkins Glen and Indianapolis have highlighted their potential, BMW’s top-class program has yet to achieve sustained dominance.

Potential Replacements Emerge

According to DailySportsCar and Sportscar365, BMW has shortlisted three teams as potential successors to RLL should the brand choose to go in a new direction. One of the front-runners is Chip Ganassi Racing, which became a free agent after parting ways with Cadillac at the end of the 2024 season. CGR’s extensive prototype experience makes it an attractive option for BMW.

Another strong contender is Pratt Miller Motorsports, the long-time Corvette factory team. PMM is currently active in LMP2 and GTD Pro with the Corvette Z06 GT3.R, and is reportedly eager to expand into a GTP program.

Despite the uncertainty, RLL is still in active talks with BMW about continuing the partnership. The team recently made a leadership change with the appointment of Jay Frye—former IndyCar President—as its new team president, following the departure of COO Steve Eriksen in April 2025.

Should BMW opt for a change, RLL would have seven races remaining in its GTP tenure, including key Endurance Cup rounds at Watkins Glen, Indianapolis, and Road Atlanta. A plan to run a third M Hybrid V8 at the 24 Hours of Le Mans with RLL in 2025 was also considered but ultimately shelved.