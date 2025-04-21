In a race filled with drama, strategy, and nail-biting finishes, BMW M Team WRT delivered a standout performance in the second round of the 2025 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) at Imola. A great racing strategy took the #20 BMW M Hybrid V8 from 13th on the grid to a spectacular second-place finish, while the #46 BMW M4 GT3 EVO narrowly missed out on victory in LMGT3, settling for second.

Hypercar Heroics: From Damage to Podium

The Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari hosted a chaotic and captivating “6 Hours of Imola,” where racecraft and pitwall precision shaped the outcome. The #20 BMW M Hybrid V8, driven by Robin Frijns, René Rast, and Sheldon van der Linde, faced adversity early. A collision involving Rast, deemed a racing incident, severely damaged the car’s rear wing. The WRT crew executed a full rear section replacement during the pit stop in record time, minimizing the setback.

Despite the incident, BMW’s pace steadily improved, and a bold decision to short-fuel during the penultimate stop paid off. Van der Linde unleashed a series of qualifying-speed laps to build a buffer, enabling the team to regain track position during others’ final stops. The strategy elevated them to P2 by the finish, just 8.4 seconds behind the winning #51 Ferrari 499P of James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi, and Alessandro Pier Guidi.

BMW’s second entry, the #15 M Hybrid V8 shared by Kevin Magnussen, Raffaele Marciello, and Dries Vanthoor, started strong from third on the grid. It held that position until the final hour, but a drop in performance saw them fade to sixth by the checkered flag.

LMGT3: Rossi’s Heartbreaker, Van der Linde’s Charge

In the LMGT3 category, BMW was again in the thick of the action. The #46 BMW M4 GT3 EVO, piloted by Ahmad Al Harthy, Valentino Rossi, and Kelvin van der Linde, started from pole and led for significant portions of the race. Al Harthy delivered a flawless opening stint, and Rossi dazzled in front of his home crowd with confident, aggressive driving. However, an attempted overtake on the #21 Ferrari led to contact and a costly stop-go penalty for WRT.

Undeterred, van der Linde launched a stunning comeback in the closing stages. In a final stint, he chased down the leading #92 Manthey EMA Porsche and pressured Richard Lietz all the way to the finish line. The margin? Just 0.3 seconds—one of the tightest finishes in WEC LMGT3 history. Meanwhile, the sister #31 BMW M4 GT3 EVO, which scored a podium in Qatar, had a frustrating race marred by incidents and penalties, eventually finishing in 12th place.

Ferrari Victorious on Home Soil, Alpine Completes Podium

While BMW celebrated a hard-fought podium, it was Ferrari’s day at home. The #51 AF Corse Ferrari 499P claimed its first win since Le Mans 2023, holding off late challenges thanks to sharp strategy and strong tyre management in the final hours. Alpine, running the A424 with Jules Gounon, Mick Schumacher, and Frédéric Makowiecki, finished third—marking their best WEC result yet and completing a diverse, multi-manufacturer podium.