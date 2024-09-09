The BMW X4 is on its way out. It enters its final production year with minimal changes from last year, and is still essentially a less-practical X3. While aging, the 2025 BMW X4 is still a sprightly and enjoyable drive, particularly with the inline-six engine in the X4 M40i trim. If you want one, get it now because production will likely be slowing down as the model year closes out. Most of the X4’s value comes from its extroverted style and great in-class dynamics. If neither matter, you’re probably better off with the much fresher 2025 BMW X3.

2025 BMW X4 Engine, Transmission, and Performance

The standard X4 comes in xDrive30i trim, pairing xDrive all-wheel drive to a turbocharged four-cylinder engine churning out 248 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. That’s adequate motivation for a vehicle this size, and the standard car gets out of its own way well enough. For enthusiasts, the 2025 BMW X4 M40i exists. It uses a turbocharged inline-six making considerably more power: 382 horsepower and 369 pound-feet. The X4 M40i is the one we recommend. The additional power comes at little expense in fuel efficiency. And, it comes standard with M Sport goodies like painted brakes, bigger wheels, and M-specific bodywork. While a bit pricier, it’s worth it. An eight-speed automatic transmission comes with every X4.

2025 BMW X4 Fuel Economy and MPG

With no powertrain changes to speak of, the 2025 BMW X4 scores as well as it ever did in the fuel economy arena. The EPA estimates 21 city mpg and 28 mpg, for 25 mpg overall. That’s for the standard xDrive30i trim; the more aggressive M40i trim knocks that down but not by much. It actually scores better in the city – 22 mpg – at just 26 mpg on the highway. 23 mpg combined isn’t bad for a 382-horsepower coupe crossover.

Interior and Cargo Space

The biggest reason to choose the X4 over the X3 is its swoopy coupe-like shape. Unfortunately, that also means a slight compromise in cabin space. You give up about 12 cubic feet in the trunk, and an inch of rear leg room and head room. You still have a respectable 50.5 cubic feet of cargo space, plenty for most and just a bit behind competitors like the Porsche Macan.

The 2025 BMW X4 still relies on iDrive 7, which is fine. But, it definitely dates the cabin a bit if you’ve driven any other new BMWs. Even the steering wheel looks and feels like a last-generation product. Again, you’ll really only notice if you’ve been inside one of the iDrive 8 or iDrive 9 cars. The newly standard heated seats are a nice touch, and we’d probably still step up to the $2,000 Premium package for niceties like a heated steering wheel and the somehow-this-isn’t-standard-equipment Comfort Access keyless entry.

2025 BMW X4 Technology and Connectivity

Like we said, the 2025 BMW X4 still uses iDrive 7. It’s old but works just fine, and while we can’t call it a selling point, day-to-day usability isn’t any different from anything in the newer vehicles. App integration, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, navigation, and voice commands all come standard. The Premium Package adds a head-up display, further solidifying the value it adds.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

The 2025 BMW X4 doesn’t get any new safety features compared to last year. But, it still has a pretty formidable repertoire, including Lane Departure Warning and Blind Spot Detection. That’s pretty standard stuff at this price point, and rivals from Porsche and Mercedes offer the same courtesy. A $700 Parking Assistance Package adds a 360-degree camera. $1,700 gets you the Driving Assistance Professional Package.

2025 BMW X4 Pricing

The 2025 BMW X4 starts at $55,300 before delivery fees, which is only a $300 increase from last year’s base MSRP. It still undercuts the Porsche Macan, which is probably its biggest competitor, by around $7,000. The X4 M40i starts at $66,700. That’s still only a small premium over the Porsche for considerably more performance. One important note is that both the Genesis GV70 and Mercedes-Benz GLC start at considerably less than the Bimmer. So, price-conscious shoppers might have trouble validating the X4’s higher price – particularly if they are not performance-minded.

2025 BMW X4 FAQs