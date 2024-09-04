The 2025 Audi Q5 enters production soon – for a market launch early next year – and we’ve just gotten our first look at it. Now, while Audi’s lineup directly competes with BMW’s, the models don’t quite meet at the badges; the Q7, for example, more directly competes with the X5 but still offers a third row. The Audi Q5, therefore, most closely competes with the BMW X3. As luck should have it, the 2025 BMW X3 will also be the first of a new generation. Here’s how the 2025 Audi Q5 compares to the 2025 BMW X3.

Exterior Comparison

At first glance, you might think the 2025 Audi Q5 adopts an evolutionary rather than revolutionary design. You would be wrong, because the old (as in, 2024) model looked ancient, despite a redesign in 2017. The new one looks more like the newer Audi models you may be thinking of – i.e., the Audi Q8 or even the RS6. The new Q5 gets narrower headlights, more angular air intakes, and a bit of a hood bulge. Both the BMW and Audi get funky designs on their grilles and modernized lighting signatures.

Around the back, the new Audi shows off a very Porsche-like light bar that stretches the length of the rear hatch. Rear deflectors are integrated horizontally on the Q5, and vertically on the X3. Notably, the X3 (in non-M guise) lacks exhaust tips entirely, while the Audi touts dual tips. Albeit, they’re probably just for show. Regardless, the new Q5 looks decades newer than its predecessor.

Interior

Inside, the 2025 Audi Q5 gets quite a bit fancier. The biggest addition is a newly available passenger-side screen. New gauges, a bigger central screen, and a completely redesigned center console freshen things up, and the automaker finally dispels with physical climate controls – unfortunately. Overall, it’s a considerably more modern and luxurious place to spend time than the old car.

The 2025 BMW X3 gets a much cleaner and simpler layout. There’s overall less going on from a design standpoint, despite the two SUVs having minimal physical switchgear. The X3 also features trim on the door panels, which the Audi does not. We like the look of the Audi steering wheel a little more – the standard two-spoke design on the base X3 isn’t as sporty.

Performance

Both the 2025 X3 and 2025 Audi Q5 come standard with 2.0-liter four-pots. The Q5 makes do with a 201-horsepower variant (at least in Europe; that model won’t make it to the States). Compared to the base X3’s 205-horsepower (also unavailable in the US), it should feel similar. Both models come with all-wheel drive as standard; BMW relying on RWD-biased xDrive and Audi utilizing Quattro.

For North America, the base Audi Q5 launches with 268 horsepower. It’s still close between the two, with the base X3 developing 255 horsepower. Top trim models both rely on six-cylinder engines, and the Audi will have a slight disadvantage. Especially when you consider BMW’s entrant is the mighty B58 engine, now developing 393 horsepower. We expect the BMW to be a more dynamic driver overall.

Technology

Both SUVs come with the connectivity stuff you expect. So, phone connectivity, navigation, voice commands, app integration, the works. The two even share architecture, with Audi’s newest software built upon Android Automotive OS. Since the two will likely share many features, the differences will really come down to ease of use and UI. BMW’s iDrive system is pretty well-received, critically. No one has had extensive hands-on testing with the Audi system, yet – so we’ll have to wait and see.

What do you think? Does Audi’s bread-and-butter SUV measure up to the BMW X3? Which would you put in your garage?