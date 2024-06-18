The adage “Don’t change a winning team” is perfectly illustrated by the new BMW X3. The German luxury brand was never going to mess around with a profitable recipe. After all, why should it? The three previous generations sold a cumulative 3.5 million units since the original model went on sale back in 2003. Fast forward two decades later, the previous-gen model was the company’s best-selling car in 2023, with 350,000 vehicles shipped worldwide.

The “G45” has officially landed, and it has something for everyone. With gasoline and diesel power, the new BMW X3 offers a versatile lineup. There’s also a sporty 2025 BMW X3 M50 six-cylinder variant from day one, alongside the X3 30e plug-in hybrid model. The styling is evolutionary, so much so that some might confuse it for a facelift (Life Cycle Impulse). However, there are some notable changes.

In keeping with automotive trends, the new X3 is bigger than the “G01” generation it replaces. BMW has stretched the luxury crossover by 34 millimeters (1.3 inches), now at 4755 mm (187.2 in). It’s also 29 mm (1.1 in) wider than before, at 1920 mm (75.6 in). It sends a sportier vibe now that the height has been reduced by 25 mm (1 in) to 1660 mm (65.4 in).

Further contributing to the aggressive stance are the wider tracks – an increase of 16 mm (0.6 in) at the front and 45 mm (1.7 in) at the rear. At 2865 mm (112.8 in), the wheelbase is essentially identical. Depending on the version, wheel sizes vary from 18 inches for the standard model to 22 inches for the X3 M50 flagship.

Evolutionary Exterior, Revolutionary Interior

The most notable visual change is at the front where there’s an interesting grille. The interconnecting vertical and diagonal lines echo a styling theme we recently saw on the new 1 Series. The unusual pattern is less obvious on the cars that come with a blacked-out grille, but the design does stand out if the kidneys have the classic silver look.

For the X3 M50, the designers have opted for a separate layout with horizontal bars and an M logo. Because in 2024 nearly all BMWs must have a grille that lights up for some reason, the large kidneys have an illuminated contour. At the rear, the taillights with their Energy Sword theme from the Halo video game look as if the previous-generation X3 has received another LCI.

While the exterior hasn’t dramatically changed, the cabin has been subjected to major modifications. The new X3 is BMW’s first model to combine the iDrive 9 with the rotary knob. All the other cars that use the latest infotainment have eschewed the physical dial. That’s the good news. The bad news is the dashboard has a simplified layout in the name of minimalism. Most of the conventional controls are now gone, with their respective functions accessible through the touchscreen. It’s a 14.9-inch display, accompanied by a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

Now that the X3 is bigger than before, BMW touts increased practicality. The conventionally powered models have 570 liters of cargo space with the seats up. That’s up by 20 liters over its predecessor. Folding the rear bench will increase volume to 1,700 liters. It represents a full 100-liter jump. Go for the plug-in hybrid and you’ll have to make do with 460 liters and 1,600 liters, respectively. These numbers are 10 liters and 100 liters higher compared to the old PHEV.

Luggage capacity is measured differently in the United States where the new X3 with gas power offers 31.5 cubic feet with the rear seats in place and 67.1 cubic feet after folding them. The less practical but more efficient plug-in hybrid model is sadly not coming to the US.

Two Engine Options In The US, Three More In Europe

Speaking of engines, the lineup in North America is quite simple. Only the X3 30 xDrive and X3 M50 will be available on this side of the pond. The base model has an inline-four engine, a turbocharged 2.0-liter unit with 255 hp and 295 lb-ft. This hardware enables a 0 to 60 mph in six seconds flat and a top speed of 130 mph in a crossover that weighs 4,176 pounds.

Step up to the X3 M50 and you’ll be rewarded with a larger 3.0-liter engine. The inline-six “B58” has 393 hp and 428 lb-ft, good for a 4.4-second sprint and a 155-mph maximum speed. Both flavors come equipped with 48V mild-hybrid technology, an eight-speed automatic transmission, and xDrive. This M Performance model tips the scales at 4,535 pounds.

Over in Europe, the powertrain family is far more diversified. The base model is an X3 20 xDrive with 205 hp and 243 lb-ft (330 Nm). It enables a sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 7.8 seconds and a top speed of 134 mph (215 km/h).

There’s also an X3 20d xDrive with a four-cylinder diesel. The 2.0-liter oil-burner has 194 hp and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm). It’s enough diesel punch to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) in 7.7 seconds and max out at 134 mph (215 km/h). Much like the equivalent gas model, it too has a mild-hybrid setup and an eight-speed Steptronic gearbox.

The X3 Plug-In Hybrid Gets A Big Upgrade

Europeans can order the new BMW X3 as the 30e xDrive with a four-cylinder 2.0-liter turbo gas engine and an electric motor. It delivers a combined 295 hp and 332 lb-ft (450 Nm) for a sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 6.2 seconds. In hybrid mode, it tops out at 134 mph (215 km/h). Switch to EV power and it can accelerate up to 87 mph (140 km/h).

The thoroughly upgraded BMW X3 30e xDrive uses a new battery pack with a net energy content of 19.7 kWh instead of the old 10.8-kWh capacity. Consequently, the electric range in the WLTP cycle has been boosted from 26-31 miles (42-50 kilometers) to 50-56 miles (81-90 kilometers). In addition, the charging power has nearly tripled. It supports 11 kW, in which case it takes 2h and 15m to fully charge a depleted battery.

Production Begins September 2024

The 2025 BMW X3 enters production in Spartanburg, South Carolina in September. The plug-in hybrid model will be exclusively assembled at Plant Rosslyn in South Africa. The market launch is scheduled for Q4 2024 in Europe and the US whereas other regions will follow from January 2025.

A next-generation fully electric iX3 will be made in Debrecen, Hungary in the second half of next year. However, it will be built on the Neue Klasse platform instead of the CLAR architecture. The EV will use sixth-generation battery tech with round cells, promising a 30% higher range and charging speed along with a 20% boost in energy density.

Source: BMW

BMW X3 30e xDrive

BMW X3 20 xDrive

Design Sketches

2025 BMW X3 Lineup