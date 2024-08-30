It’s easy to understand why BMW refrained from doing an M4 Gran Coupe. The swoopy 3 Series liftback is already a niche model, so launching a higher-priced, lower-volume version just didn’t make sense. It’s especially true since now there’s an M3 Touring for those seeking extra practicality. But there’s another reason why an M4 GC doesn’t exist – it’s this car. Yes, the ALPINA B4 Gran Coupe.

Equipped with the same S58 engine as the M3 and M4 models, the B4 stars in a video where it’s pushed hard on the Autobahn. Don’t worry, the top speed run was conducted on an unrestricted section of the German highway. We’re dealing with the less powerful version rather than the beefier B4 GT introduced earlier this year. Still, 488 hp and 730 Nm (538 lb-ft) are healthy numbers for this not-quite M car. In fact, the car has more torque than the mechanically related M models.

The onboard video shows the B4 is plenty fast. It even exceeded the claimed maximum speed of 187 mph 301 km/h. Flat out, it was doing 196 mph (315 km/h) at one point. To be fair, modern speedometers tend to show a higher speed, so that’s probably the case here. We’ll remind you the hotter B4 GT based on the facelifted 4 Series Gran Coupe can do 190 mph (305 km/h).

As impressive as this do-it-all car is, its days are apparently numbered for a couple of reasons. For starters, BMW will reportedly phase out the 4 Series Gran Coupe after the G26 runs its course. In addition, ALPINA is moving upmarket, and that is expected to put an end to lower-tier cars, including the B4.

However, there’s still time to buy one of these as production of the BMW-badged model isn’t ending until mid-2028. It’s unclear whether the ALPINA variant will survive until the very end.

Source: AutoTopNL / YouTube