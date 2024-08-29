If these cars look familiar, it’s because we’ve talked about these very same BMW Ms modified by Manhart in the past. Now, it’s time to see how those mighty power numbers translate to actual performance. The folks over at Carwow have lined up the German tuner’s M2 G87 and M3 G81 for an old-fashioned drag race.

Both the coupe and wagon share the ubiquitous S58 engine. The twin-turbo, 3.0-liter inline-six produces a gargantuan 715 hp and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) in Manhart’s M2. The baby M car outpunches the long-roof model, which makes do with “only” 650 hp and 800 Nm (588 lb-ft). However, the M3 Touring has the advantage of being all-wheel drive, so it sends that power to the road more effectively. On the flip side, the super wagon is about 140 kilograms (308 pounds) heavier.

Power and weight figures aside, it’s easy to notice xDrive makes a world of difference. The Manhart-modified M3 Touring shoots off the line much quicker than the M2. It would’ve been interesting to see a drag race with the wagon in rear-wheel-drive mode. This discrepancy could be evaporated in a couple of years. We strongly believe BMW is working on an all-wheel-drive M2 for a market launch as early as 2026. It’s likely to be roughly as powerful as a stock M3 Touring seeing as how next year’s rear-wheel-drive M2 CS is believed to have 523 hp – matching the G81.

The all-Manhart duel between the M2 and M3 Touring continued with rolling races where traction wasn’t a deciding factor anymore. The lighter and more powerful M2 had its revenge, winning the battles without breaking a sweat.

The last battle between the two involved a brake test from 100 mph (160 km/h). Despite being the heavier car, the M3 Touring actually stopped first. Of course, there are other important factors involved, such as the condition of the tires and brakes.

Much like the M2 is getting the Competition Sport treatment, we’ll also see an M3 CS Touring in 2025. It looks as though BMW is far from being done leveling up its M cars.

