When the 2025 Z4 M40i debuted, the addition of a six-speed manual gearbox overshadowed the Pure Impulse Edition. It too has the essential stick shift but there’s more to the sporty roadster than its three-pedal setup. In Germany, it’s a €6,000 package that adds a bunch of goodies inside and out. BMW is showing off the lavishly equipped convertible sports car from a trip to the Alps.

Although the original press shots of the Z4 M40i Pure Impulse Edition exclusively featured the car in Frozen Deep Green, there are other colors available. This Frozen Grey is also a matte paint job from the Individual catalog, combined with plenty of black accents. The high-end G29 build has all sorts of M high-gloss Shadowline embellishments, plus red calipers for the M Sport brakes.

It rides on a staggered set of two-tone wheels (Style 799 M) measuring 19 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear. As with other recent products from the M division, there are now black model badges with a silver contour. Inside, BMW installs Vernasca leather upholstery with a Cognac color and contrast stitching for the Z4 M40i Pure Impulse Edition.

Arguably one of the prettiest cars BMW sells, the Z4 is not long for this world. An official announcement has yet to be made but the open-top sports car could perish in less than two years. Reports claim production at Magna Steyr’s plant in Graz, Austria will end in March 2026. What’s worse is that a direct replacement is supposedly not planned.

This Z4 generation has only been sold with an electrically retractable soft top. However, BMW did build a coupe for last year’s Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. The Concept Touring Coupe was a modern-day Clown Shoe based on the M40i but never went into production. That’s despite early reports stating a handful would be built at a steep price. Rumor has it 50 were considered, at $250,000 a pop. Ultimately, it didn’t happen.

If production of the Z4 is really ending in early 2026, it could mean BMW will stop taking new orders in late 2025 or even sooner. When and if that happens, it’ll be a tremendously sad day.

Source: BMW