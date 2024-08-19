Zacoe’s tuning kits for BMWs are few and far between, but whenever one comes along, it immediately catches our attention. Such is the case here with this wild project based on the M2 G87. The relatively compact sports coupe muscles up with a wide body kit reminiscent of an iconic race car. The aftermarket shop took inspiration from the M3 E30 DTM, which made its debut back in 1987.

There’s more to this throwback than the body kit since the custom alloys also take after those glorious OZ Racing wheels used by the race car. In addition, Zacoe incorporated an “X” motif in the kidney grille. Back in the day, X-shaped tape was used for the headlights to protect them from getting shattered during a race.

At the rear, the standard quad exhaust system is now a thing of the past. In its place is now a dual setup with the tips mounted closer to the center of the bumper. This Fi exhaust promises to deliver a more aggressive soundtrack to better fit the DTM connection. The pair of finishers is incorporated in a redesigned carbon fiber diffuser.

Of course, the real highlight is the look-at-me body kit. Available in either fiberglass or carbon fiber, it harkens back to the square rear fenders of the E30. There are fender flares at the front axle as well, along with a hood bulge and a massive rear wing. Zacoe also added a trunk lid spoiler and an M livery noticeable from just about every angle.

The prominent front splitter could probably double as a snowplow, and we’re noticing this M2 rides lower to the ground. It likely has a stiffer suspension setup to go along with those retro-flavored wheels. Chunkier side skirts round off the muscular profile of this amped-up G87. Too much? Perhaps, but we do like some of the retro touches applied here.

Source: Zacoe