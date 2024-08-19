Like its close relative the 2025 BMW X1, the newest iteration of BMW’s coupe-like small SUV sees minimal changes for the 2025 model year. BMW adds standard heated seats and a 5G Hotspot to the entry-level 2025 BMW X2, but other than that, nothing changes. That’s fine; the X2 is still a standout offering in the crowded luxury compact segment. It’s plenty powerful, has great standard equipment, and looks pretty good, too. It’s more expensive than the BMW X1 and has less storage space, but can you really put a price on looking this good? Kidding, mostly.

Admittedly, much of the X2’s appeal comes from its extroverted styling. BMW also offers it with more interesting colors than its platform-mate X1, like Frozen Portimao Blue. If the style resonates with you, the marginal upcharge will be more than worth it. If not, stick to the X1, which offers better value and a more traditional shape. While we may seem to be waxing superficial about the model, rest assured that it’s an overall great package and a competent performer. As proof, it’s even a candidate for 2025 European Car of the Year. Whatever that is.

2025 BMW X2 Engine, Transmission, and Performance



The newest X2 sticks with a time-tested powertrain. Both models come with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder and xDrive all-wheel drive. A potent combination, to be sure, made even more lethal with the inclusion of a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that provides crisp shifts for all occasions.

The xDrive28i model makes do with 241 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. That’s admittedly plenty, especially in this segment. The M35i increases those numbers to 312 horsepower and 295 pound-feet. BMW claims a 5.2-second zero-to-60 sprint, and we believe ‘em. The M35i is well worth the price increase if you care about driving a crossover with some quickness.

2025 BMW X2 Fuel Economy and MPG

The EPA hasn’t tested the X2 out yet. But, with no powertrain changes, we’re assuming it’ll be the same or very close to last year’s numbers. The EPA estimates that model at 24 mpg city and 33 mpg highway, for a combined 28 mpg. That’s pretty good. The more aggressive M35i only sees minor cuts across the board. Expect 23 city mpg and 32 mpgs on the highway for a combined 26 mpg.

Interior and Cargo Space

The new X2 has heated seats but is otherwise identical to last year’s model. That’s a good thing, though, as the minimalist interior feels more than premium for its price point. There’s no leather available on any trim – just Veganza here. Truthfully, other than the dimensions, there’s little separating this $43,000 SUV’s interior from the one you’ll find in products like the $55,000 X4 and beyond.

The 2025 BMW X2 provides drivers with 51.7 cubic feet of cargo space, considerably less than the more practical BMW X1. It retains the model’s 40/20/40 split-folding rear seatback, which is helpful – and notably absent from some competitors. The Volvo XC40, for example, only offers a 60/40 split. Seating for five is technically possible, but it’s best if at least one of those five is diminutive or perhaps a child or dog.

2025 BMW X2 Technology and Connectivity

No changes to report for the X2 here. The newest model still sports a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.7-inch central information display, both comprising the BMW Curved Display perched upon the dashboard. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard. One major downside to the X2 (and X1) is that adding options gets pricy quick. So, we can only really recommend the $1,850 Convenience Package, which adds a panoramic roof, keyless entry, digital key capabilities, auto-dimming mirrors, and wireless device charging. The Tech Package is very cool too – adding Augmented Reality features and a surround-view camera – but we can’t justify its steep $3,200 price.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

The BMW X2 gets no new driver aides, which means Frontal Collision Warning, Active Blind Spot Detection, and Lane Departure Warning all still come standard. While Park Distance Control comes standard, Surround View is vaulted behind the $3,200 (!) Technology Package. That’s unfortunate because it’s useful tech and available elsewhere in the BMW stable for much less. Shell out $500 for active cruise control or $1,700 for adaptive cruise with stop-and-go capabilities. We wouldn’t – the X2’s allure is that it’s fun to drive for the segment.

2025 BMW X2 Pricing

The new BMW X2 xDrive28i is priced from $42,450. Stepping up to the more powerful M35i adds a hefty $11,000 to the price. For your cash, you get a lot more than just the hotter engine, though. Additional standard features include an Adaptive M Suspension, much more aggressive aesthetics, sport seats, Harman/Kardon sound, digital key functionality…the list goes on. If you have the scratch, the X2 M35 is the way to go. Of course, you’ll have to really like the styling to go with the X2. It is more expensive and less practical than the mostly identical BMW X1, after all.