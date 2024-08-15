In a new video from our friends over at Throttle House, the pair take an in-depth look at the newest Mercedes-Benz AMG S63. The new rig develops over 1,000 torques and 791 horsepower, which means it presents stiff competition for almost anything that pulls up next to it. In this event, it’s the newest available version of the Audi S8 and BMW’s own electric flagship, the i7 M70.

In case you forgot, the i7 M70 is quite a beast in its own right. The standard car makes almost 500 horsepower, but the M70 version dials things up a bit. It makes 650 horsepower and 748 pound-feet of torque, all immediately on tap and routed through all four wheels thanks to xDrive. It’s heavy though, tipping the scales at over 6,000 pounds.

The AMG is powered by a familiar V8 but adds in an electric motor for a bit more sport. There’s no real efficiency targets here – this hybrid is all about performance. Unfortunately, the S63 tips the scales at a massive 5,721 pounds – nearly as heavy as the full-hog EV i7. The Audi S8 is the only car featured without an electric component, trailing the group in power while weighing 600 pounds less than the Merc.

The three go at it from a dig – a standing drag race – before also exploring in-gear acceleration. Ultimately, the Mercedes dominates the field due to its tremendous power advantage and middle-of-the-pack weight. Which feels weird to say about a car that weighs almost 6,000 pounds. If the S63 lost all-wheel drive, or perhaps weighed a little bit more, the i7 probably would’ve had at least the roll race. Unfortunately, Audi brought an uncooked noodle to a knife fight, and doesn’t really keep pace with either car.

Throttle House covers some other aspects of the three vehicles, too – such as interior and exterior designs of the trio and which they’d rather be seen in. While usually uttered metaphorically, the BMW i7 doesn’t win this beauty contest. The hosts favor the more restrained and classic looks of the Merc and even the Audi. Anyway, if you’re in the market for a six-figure super sled, this video might have the answers you need.