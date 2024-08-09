The new 2 Series Gran Coupe will debut this fall, but over in China, the compact sedan shows it all. Fully revealing images (found at the source link below) have been published on the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology’s website. In case you haven’t heard of MIIT, it’s the organization where new cars are certified before going on sale in the country.

The photos are interesting for a couple of reasons. Not only do they show the M Performance model but also the long-wheelbase configuration. In China, BMW intends to build and sell the 2 Series Gran Coupe exclusively in a stretched version. It even has a separate codenamed, F78, while the global, standard-wheelbase car will be known as the F74. The international model will look exactly like this, save for slightly shorter rear doors.

There are no design surprises – it’s an M135 with a trunk lid, on top of which sits a spoiler since this is an M235. Curiously, the compact performance sedan is listed with 246 kilowatts, which works out to 330 horsepower. That’s more than the 312 hp available in the hot hatch. The new M135 sold in European Union countries has even less power due to stricter emissions regulations. Its turbocharged 2.0-liter gas engine only makes 296 hp.

Since it’s the long-wheelbase configuration, the car will be officially known as the “M235L.” The new flagship 2 Series Gran Coupe is the next M Performance car to receive a quad exhaust. It joins the M135, X1 M35i, X2 M35i, and the X3 M50. Much like those cars, the kidney grille features an M badge. This 2 GC for China will replace the already discontinued 1 Series Sedan, which wasn’t exclusive to China.

If our sources are correct, the global 2 Series Gran Coupe will be the first to enter production in November. The Chinese equivalent is expected to follow in January 2025. This stretched sedan will be offered only with gasoline engines. However, BMW intends to sell the car in Europe with diesels as well. Plug-in hybrid and EV derivatives are not planned.

Source: Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT)