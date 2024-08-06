BMW is not ready to close the chapter on internal combustion engines just yet. The German automaker is set to launch a new generation of ICE vehicles, beginning with the G65 X5 in 2026, followed by several other models in the years to come. While many of these upcoming models will continue to utilize existing engines, such as the B58 inline-six and S68 V8, BMW is reportedly developing a brand-new engine.

New Patents Recently Filled

According to auto motor und sport, BMW has patented a new combustion technology aimed at significantly improving the efficiency of gasoline engines. The patented technology, which involves pre-chamber combustion, represents a major step forward for ICE technology. Historically, pre-chamber ignition was used in diesel engines up until the 1980s to enhance combustion efficiency at low speeds, reduce engine noise, and ensure smoother running. BMW’s new patent revisits this concept with significant modifications to suit modern gasoline engines.

The technology, protected by a patent from the European Patent Office as of August 2024, involves a pre-chamber ignition device. This device features a pre-chamber with overflow openings that link it to the main combustion chamber. A fuel-air mixture is fed into the pre-chamber and ignited by a spark plug with a unique configuration. Unlike traditional spark plugs, this one has separate ignition and ground electrodes, allowing for better thermal management and preventing unwanted ignitions.

Enhancing Efficiency and Performance

This new tech aims not only to improve fuel consumption but also reducing emissions and increases engine power. Additionally, the new apparently spark plug design offers superior heat dissipation, preventing pre-ignition or glow ignition under high loads, thus extending engine life. The new combustion technology is versatile and can be adapted to various engine sizes, from small three-cylinder engines to large V8s. This flexibility means that BMW could potentially integrate this technology across a wide range of its gasoline engines, enhancing performance and efficiency while meeting stricter emissions standards.

Of course, BMW has yet to confirm when or if this patented technology will be featured in production models. Or whether it will even become a production series powerplant, but one thing is clear: BMW is not yet ready to give up on ICE cars.

[Source: auto motor und sport]