Today, MINI USA revealed the official route for the 2024 edition of MINI TAKES THE STATES (MTTS). The renowned MINI owner rally will kick off its journey from Albuquerque, N.M., on July 13, embarking on a northward route to Seattle, Wash., concluding with a Rally Finale on Sunday evening, July 21. The road trip will span five states and nine cities, guiding participants through diverse landscapes such as the desert plains of New Mexico and the mountainous forests of Washington state.

Starting the adventure in Albuquerque, the MINI caravan will travel north through Colorado and Utah to reach Salt Lake City, UT, on the first day. From there, drivers will have the chance to explore nearby national treasures, including Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Park. Continuing through Big Sky country, MTTS 2024 will make stops in Bozeman and Missoula, Mont., before heading west to Spokane, Wash. The journey will then lead southwest, taking participants through the picturesque mountains and fruit-filled valleys of Yakima, Wash. Finally, the last leg of the rally will head west to Seattle, offering breathtaking views of the iconic Mount Rainier.

Mike Peyton, Vice President and Chief Motorer of MINI of the Americas, expressed excitement about reconnecting with MINI owners nationwide. He emphasized the goal of fostering existing relationships, building new friendships, and creating lasting memories during this adventure through the incredible and majestic western states. Peyton stated, “Knowing the special nature of this event for our community, we’ve curated an extraordinary adventure that promises an unforgettable experience.”

The recent MTTS event witnessed an impressive turnout, with over 2,000 enthusiastic MINI owners assembling a diverse fleet of more than 800 MINI vehicles. Each vehicle showcased unique shapes, sizes, and colors, covering over 1,700 miles along an inland route from Vermont to South Carolina. The journey took participants through eight cities, exploring state and country roads along the way.